NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 10

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jan 01, 2024 18:23 GMT
The NBA Most Improved Player of the Year is among the top individual awards, and there have already been a few candidates who have emerged as favorites to claim it. In this article, we take a look at the top five candidates.

The list Philadelphia 76ers' star guard Tyrese Maxey and Toronto Raptors' young star Scottie Barnes. So, let's get started.

NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top candidates

Here are the top five

#5 Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets
  • Last week: Games played: 4 (1 wins - 3 losses)
  • Season: Games played: 33 (15 wins - 18 losses)
  • Last week: 15.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 1.3 apg
  • Season: 22.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg

Thomas is emerging as a young star in the Brooklyn Nets' lineup and has put up impressive numbers this season.

He continues to elevate his game year after year, and the Nets are hopeful that he will lead them to the playoffs this year.

#4 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons
  • Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)
  • Season: Games played: 32 (3 wins - 29 losses)
  • Last week: 34.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 8.6 apg
  • Season: 23.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.3 apg

He's one of the top players of the Detroit Pistons in a season where the Pistons have an NBA-worst 3-29 record. After a couple of struggling years, Cunningham is playing at an elite level.

#3 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors
  • Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)
  • Season: Games played: 32 (12 wins - 20 losses)
  • Last week: 24.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 5.0 apg
  • Season: 21.0 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 5.8 apg

He's considered a future franchise player, and the Toronto Raptors want to build their future on him.

Barmes continues to improve on both ends, and it appears that he's the Raptors' best chance for a playoff push in the NBA this year.

#2 Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets
  • Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)
  • Season: Games played: 30 (15 wins - 15 losses)
  • Last week: 27.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.9 apg
  • Season: 21.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 5.1 apg

The Houston Rockets entered a new era with the arrival of coach Ime Udoka and star players Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks and are hopeful that they will be able to return to the NBA playoffs after a few struggling years.

Nevertheless, it's Alperen Sengun who has stolen the spotlight in the squad, as the Turkish big man has been playing at an elite level.

#1 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers
  • Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)
  • Season: Games played: 32 (12 wins - 20 losses)
  • Last week: 26.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 13.0 apg
  • Season: 26.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg

Tyrese Maxey has become the No. 2 option, behind reigning NBA MVP Joel Emiid for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Maxey has been playing great basketball on both ends and is among the main reasons for the Sixers' great start to the season. Philadelphia is third in the East with 22 wins and 10 losses.

