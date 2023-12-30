Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 30, 2023

The Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Nov. 19, a game that Toronto won 142-113.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Dec. 30.

The Pistons hold a 60-43 all-time advantage against the Raptors. As previously mentioned, Toronto won the most recent matchup. Pascal Siakam had 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in the win. Cade Cunningham had 18 points for Detroit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: “Striving for greatness”: LeBron James lauds Bryce James’ 12-point outing in Blazers’ 46-point win

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 6 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and TSN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (-190) vs Pistons (+155)

Spread: Raptors (-4.5) vs Pistons (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o230.5) vs Pistons -110 (u230.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Raptors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday. Toronto lost 120-118 to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Scottie Barnes had a double-double (30 points and 10 rebounds) but that wasn’t enough to defeat Boston. The Raptors (12-19, 12th in the East) have a great chance of getting back into the win column against Detroit.

Everything that could have gone wrong with the Pistons (2-29) has gone wrong. They are on a 28-game losing streak, worst ever in the league, be it in a single season or across multiple seasons. Detroit has the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 and 2015-16) for company as of now, but one more loss Saturday and the record will be just the Pistons’.

Also read: “It was a freak accident" - Rajon Rondo recounts decade-old playoff incident by claiming Dwyane Wade 'tried' breaking his elbow on purpose

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons lineups

The Raptors will be without Christian Koloko for Saturday’s matchup. Garrett Temple is listed as questionable as well with an ankle injury. Coach Darko Rajakovic should start Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Siakam, OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl.

Detroit will be without Isaiah Stewart and Monte Morris for the game. Stewart is out with a toe injury, while Morris is dealing with a quadricep injury. Coach Monty Williams should start Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox II and Jalen Duren.

Also read: LeBron James' slime-tastic, karate-infused hilarious new pre-game routine has NBA fans in stitches: “Must’ve went to handshake school”

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. While the Pistons have struggled, Cunningham averages 23.3 points on the season. He had two 40-point games in the past five. He should go over 24.5 points against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 23.5 points. Even though that is over his season average of 21.3 points, the Pistons might have problems containing Siakam. Hence, we expect him to go over 23.5 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Pistons have been at the receiving end of unwanted records throughout the season. One more loss Saturday and they will have the worst losing record in the NBA for themselves. We expect Detroit to come out all guns blazing and end the streak. It should be a high-scoring game and the team total should go over 230.5 points.