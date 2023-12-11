NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Austin Reaves and Tim Hardaway Jr. after Week 7

As we approach the end of the third month of the regular season in the NBA, fans have already seen several players step up for their respective teams. They could be megastars or players that come off the bench and make a difference on both ends of the court.

In this article, we look at five players who have emerged as candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award, including LA Lakers' fan favorite Austin Reaves and Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA 6MOTY 2023-24 candidates after Week 7

#5 - Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley continues to play well for the New York Knicks while coming off the bench. Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the franchise, which has one of the deepest backcourt lines in the NBA.

Thanks to his scoring numbers, he has had a vital role in New York's system, as the Knicks (12-9) want to maintain their playoff status. Quickley averaged 12 points in the two games the Knicks played in Week 7.

#4 - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic

Anthony is one of the main reasons for the Orlando Magic's great start to the season. Orlando is second in the East with 15 wins and seven losses while winning eight of its last 10 games.

Cole Anthony has put up great numbers coming off the bench with averages of 15.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.6 apg. If the Magic continue to play at the same high level, we expect Anthony to become a main candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA.

Anthony posted 17.5 ppg in Orlando's two games in Week 7.

#3 - Malik Monk

Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk has been coming off the bench for the Sacramento Kings since last year when the franchise reached the NBA playoffs after 17 years.

With his instant scoring, especially from beyond the arc, Monk is considered a stellar option for Sacramento off the bench, with averages of 14.7 ppg and 4.7 apg. Monk had 13 points in the sole game he played for Sacramento in Week 7.

#2 - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks

The arrival of Kyrie Irving moved Tim Hardaway to the bench, but it appears that this move has become a win-win situation for all sides. Hardaway has been playing great, averaging 16.9 ppg and 3.4 rpg. Meanwhile, Dallas has the third-best record in the West with 13 wins and eight losses.

Tim Hardaway had 18.5 ppg in the two games the Mavs played in Week 7.

#1 - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves helped the LA Lakers claim the inaugural NBA Cup, erupting for 28 points in the championship game against the Indiana Pacers. Even though coach Darvin Ham moved him to the bench, he has thrived in that role and has entered the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Reaves has averages of 14.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 4.7 apg, while last week, he averaged 21.8 ppg.