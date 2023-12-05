NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Cole Anthony and Immanuel Quickley after Week 6

Every team knows that having a 6MOTY (Sixth Man of the Year) candidate on its roster is vital to its success. Having a scorer who can score when stars need a break can make a difference in the postseason.

Players who come off the bench to serve as a spark plug for their team are rightfully recognized by the NBA with the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Top 5 candidates for the NBA's 6MOTY award after Week 6

Last year's winner, Malcolm Brogdon, might not be eligible for the award this season as he started in the fourteen games he played. If this continues, the NBA will crown a brand new 6MOTY when the awards are handed out at the end of the season. Here are the five players who can win this award by the season's end.

#5 Bogdan Bogdanovic (15.7 PPG, 2.3 APG, 3.1 RPG)

The Dejounte Murray and Trae Young trades have not worked out well for the Atlanta Hawks, as they've had a disappointing start to the season. They currently find themselves out of the top eight with a 9-10 record (10th in the East).

However, there are still a few bright spots that Atlanta can build upon to improve. One is Serbian swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, a perennial contender for 6MOTY.

#4 Immanuel Quickley (15.4 PPG, 2.8 APG, 3.1 RPG)

The New York Knicks have one of the deepest point guard rotations in the league right now. Their starter, Jalen Brunson, has been putting up All-Star-worthy numbers with 24.9 points and 5.5 assists.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley, who comes off the bench, continues getting buckets even when Brunson comes off the floor.

#3 Malik Monk (14.8 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.9 RPG)

Malik Monk has been one of the most reliable three-point shooters in the NBA for several seasons. Last season, he helped the Sacramento Kings end their 16-year playoff drought and has improved his production this season.

His scoring and playmaking from off the bench have helped the Kings maintain a solid pace even when their starters took a break. Monk was a 6MOTY candidate last year. He continues showing the league he is a serious contender for the award.

#2 Cole Anthony (15.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 4.6 RPG)

The Orlando Magic is one of the biggest surprises in early 2023-24. They are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins and six losses. And they look to beat their 34-48 record from last season.

One of the most vital players for this impressive turnaround is Cole Anthony, who gave the team a steady production from off the bench. If he continues to produce continues, it will be hard to ignore his bid for the NBA's 6MOTY Award.

#1 Tim Hardaway Jr. (16.8 PPG, 1.6 APG, 3.4 RPG)

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been moved in and out of the starting lineup a lot throughout his career. His coaches struggled to find the right spot for him despite having the ability to put up points.

This year, things seem to be clicking for Hardaway Jr. As a volume shooter, he has provided the Dallas Mavericks with consistent scoring from off the bench. His production this season gives him a real chance at the 6MOTY Award.