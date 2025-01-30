NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 14 ft. Ty Jerome

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race continues to take shape past the season's midway point, with three candidates gaining separation.

After appearing on the downswing, the award's frontrunner delivered a career-high scoring performance to maintain his No. 1 spot. However, the reigning 6MOTY and one of the league's premier 3-point snipers continue to lurk as legitimate threats amid their consistent offensive production.

Meanwhile, a reserve from the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) rejoined the top five due to his efficient scoring and steady playmaking.

On that note, here are the top five 6MOTY hopefuls following Week 14.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 14

#5 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

After an explosive first third of the season, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard's offensive output continues to drop off.

The crafty scoring guard has totaled 10 or fewer points in four of his past five appearances. Meanwhile, his 15-point effort during Monday's 114-112 home loss to the Houston Rockets marked his highest in nearly two weeks.

Pritchard remains a nightly outside shooting threat and a serviceable playmaker for the defending NBA champions. However, if he doesn't step up his scoring again, he could be in danger of fading from the forefront of the 6MOTY conversation.

Across 48 contests, Pritchard is averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.8% and 41.7% from deep.

#4 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome has been one of the league's most stable reserves all season. However, he has taken his game to another level lately, scoring 15-plus points in four of his past five appearances.

This includes a career-best 33-point showing with eight triples on 78.6% shooting during Friday's 132-129 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Through 44 outings, including 42 off the bench, Jerome is averaging 11.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.5 3pg on elite 51.0/42.9/88.3 shooting splits.

#3 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (Image Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid missed his first game of the season on Wednesday due to an illness. However, prior to that, he had been rolling, scoring 12 or more points in 12 straight contests.

The stretch big man has been the most consistent player in the 6MOTY race over the past month. Meanwhile, Minnesota (26-21) has won four straight games. Nevertheless, the defending 6MOTY has been slightly outshone by two higher-scoring reserves.

Across 46 appearances, Reid is averaging 13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.8 bpg and 2.1 3pg, shooting 48.4% and 41.2% from downtown.

#2 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley hasn't let up from beyond the arc, drilling three-plus treys and scoring 17 or more points in five consecutive games. As a result, the nine-year veteran remains second in the league in total 3s with 177 amid arguably his career-best season.

Through 47 contests, including 36 off the pine, Beasley is averaging 16.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.8 3pg. Meanwhile, he is shooting 43.1% and 40.9% from outside.

#1 De'Andre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter bounced back from a down stretch with a career-high 35-point outburst during Monday's 100-92 road loss to Minnesota. In doing so, the sixth-year player became the second reserve to tally at least 35 points this season, extending his edge atop the NBA's bench-scoring leaders.

Across 33 contests, including 31 off the bench, Hunter is averaging 19.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.8 spg and 2.6 3pg on 46.1/39.4/85.4 shooting splits.

