NBA All-Star 2020: 5 players who should participate in the Slam Dunk Contest

26 Jan 2020, 00:55 IST SHARE

Aaron Gordon is among the names that could take part in the Slam Dunk Contest

We are quickly approaching the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, and as always, the upcoming Slam Dunk Contest is generating plenty of excitement. The contest will take place on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - although, at this point, Dwight Howard is the only confirmed participant. The Los Angeles Lakers star has previously contested in three dunk contests, and the center memorably won the 2008 edition thanks to his famed Superman dunk.

Derrick Jones Jr., Ja Morant, and Zach LaVine are the other individuals rumored to take part in the contest - although plans could change in the two weeks ahead of the contest. So, ahead of the much-anticipated Slam Dunk Contest - here we will take a look at the five players that we would like to see participate.

#5 Alex Caruso - Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Caruso has performed some of the most impressive dunks of the season so far

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft, Alex Caruso's prospects of making it big in the NBA looked bleak. Nevertheless, Caruso was snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract - and the guard became the first play to go directly to the NBA on that type of deal. Now in his third season, Caruso is playing a vital role as part of Frank Vogel's reserve unit, and the 25-year-old's dunking skills have been a major talking point among the Lakers fanbase.

Caruso's speed and athleticism have allowed him to pull off some of the most impressive dunks in the NBA this season, and while they may not be as frequent as some of the other members on this list - they are always worthy of the highlight reel. Among his best was a huge putback dunk against the Denver Nuggets, and the guard would be an exciting addition to the contest.

