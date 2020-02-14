NBA All-Star 2020: Predicting the winners of the main events

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his own team in the 2020 All-Star Game

We are heading towards the business end of the 2019-20 NBA season - although there will be a temporary break in the action this weekend as the basketball world shifts its focus to the much anticipated 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

This year's annual event will take place in Chicago, and in addition to the headline All-Star Game, NBA fans can also look forward to the Rising Stars Challenge, Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest, and Dunk Contest.

So, with plenty to unravel, here we will take a look at the most likely winners from each event.

Rising Stars Challenge

Ja Morant is among the promising young players set to take part in the Rising Stars Challenge

Due to the growing number of overseas players playing in the NBA, the Rising Stars Challenge is starting to gain considerable momentum. The event sees a United States roster take on a Rest of the World squad, and several huge names are involved.

Team USA will be fronted by breakout rookie Ja Morant, while Trae Young and Zion Williamson are among the other notable names.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic will lead Team World's hopes, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and RJ Barrett among the sophomore stars hoping to have an impact.

Both rosters contain plenty of quality, and while Team World possesses the best player (Doncic), Team USA has the better depth, and Williamson, Morant, and Young could put on a real show.

Predicted Winner - Team USA

Predicted MVP - Zion Williamson

Skills Challenge

Jayson Tatum won the event in 2019

The Taco Bell Skills Challenge is always one of the most difficult events to predict due to its unique nature, and there is once again a crowded field of talented players.

Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam, and Jayson Tatum will all test their passing, shooting, and dribbling skills in Toronto - with Beverley and Tatum among the previous winners of the event.

Tatum took home the trophy last year after seeing off Trae Young in the final, although it is worth noting that the Celtics man often trailed until the final three-point shot.

He will once again be in the mix, although Gilgeous-Alexander's skillset appears to be the best fit for the competition - and the OKC star heads to Chicago as the favorite.

Predicted Winner - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

