NBA All-Star Game 2020: Predicting the snubs from the Eastern Conference

Achyut Dubey Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

The All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Chicago, Illinois

The All-Star weekend is returning to Chicago for a third time after previous appearances back in 1973 and 1988. The roster for the most hyped exhibition basketball game in the world will be released somewhere around mid-January in a national telecast on TNT and the race to bag a coveted All-Star berth is heating up like we've never seen before.

The recent surge of dramatic roster changes to a majority of franchises, has indeed resulted in a multitude of uncharacteristic names rising to fame as of late. As we near the halfway mark of the NBA 2019-20 regular season, almost all the teams have put forward their most solid cases for an All-Star worthy campaign.

However, as is the norm every year, the final roster often results in a lengthy list of snubs who are left with a bad taste of negligence in their mouths. In this piece, we will take a look at individuals who are playing quality basketball this season so far, but are highly likely to miss out on an All-Star spot.

#1 Jaylen Brown

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

Playing for a team where five players are averaging at least 11 points per game, Jaylen Brown has been outstanding in his approach to tipoff this season. He is scoring at a career-best rate of 20.6 points per game, on a blazing 52% shooting spree from the field.

Although his jumper is more consistent now than ever, his All-Star bid might be in jeopardy due to the abundance of quality scoring talent on the Boston Celtics roster. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum are both leading the new-age Celtics into an era of sheer dominance on both ends of the court. And Brown's contribution - although integral to Boston's core - just might fall short of the jury's demands.

After a no-show last season, the 23-year-old has raised his ceiling to a whole new level this year around. He is headed in the right direction and might soon be a lock for the All-Star game as early as the next season.

