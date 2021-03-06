NBA All-Star Game 2021: Team Durant lineup

The NBA fraternity is eagerly awaiting the 70th Annual NBA All-Star Game that will take place this Sunday, March 7. The event will be hosted at the State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks. This is the third time the Hawks are hosting the NBA All-Star Game after 1978 and 2003.

Unlike past years, there won't be an All-Star weekend. Instead, the league has jam-packed all the fun and excitement into one day. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will take place before the game while the Slam Dunk Contest will be held during the halftime break of the All-Star Game. Unfortunately, fans won't get to see a Celebrity All-Star Game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of All-Star in One Night!



THIS SUNDAY, March 7 on TNT:

🌟 5pm/et: TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

🌟 6:30pm/et: #TacoBellSkills & #MtnDew3PT

🌟 8pm/et: 70th NBA All-Star Game

🌟 Halftime: #ATTSlamDunk



— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 3, 2021

NBA All-Star Game 2021: Profiling the participants of Team Durant

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are this year's All-Star team captains. The two superstars picked their teams from the pool of nominated All-Stars in a televised draft this Thursday. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been ruled out of the game due to injury. Mike Conley and Domantas Sabonis come in as replacements.

Let's take a look at the 12 stars headlining Kevin Durant's team.

#1 Jayson Tatum | Starter (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum

With his second All-Star selection, Jayson Tatum will be representing the Boston Celtics at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. In just four seasons in the NBA, he's become the face of the Boston Celtics franchise. The team's title hopes lie with him and then he is naturally, a fan-favorite in the Boston community.

Tatum replaced Kevin Durant as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game after the latter was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

#2 Kyrie Irving | Starter (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving receives his seventh NBA All-Star selection this season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has been called "the best show in basketball"; his elite handles and circus finishes at the rim are a spectacle to behold.

Irving is one of the most skilled players in the game with an impressive lay-up package and incredibly smooth jump shot. Kyrie Irving was the second pick in the NBA All-Star Draft and the first pick by Kevin Durant.

#3 Kawhi Leonard | Starter (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard earns his fifth NBA All-Star selection this year. A two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard is as elite as it gets when talking about two-way players. Kawhi Leonard would be the guy to get you an efficient 30 points while also guarding the opposition's best player. He is currently leading the LA Clippers' title quest and is in the running for his first regular-season MVP award.

#4 Joel Embiid | Starter (Philadelphia 76ers)

Joel Embiid

The Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid is tearing the league apart this season. He has drastically improved his jump shot and is now sinking game-winners night after night. He is currently the frontrunner for the regular-season MVP award and has led the Philadelphia 76ers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid's impressive skillset often sees him getting compared to some of the greatest big-men of all-time such as Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. This marks his fourth NBA All-Star appearance.

#5 Bradley Beal | Starter (Washington Wizards)

Bradley Beal

Snubbed of an All-Star selection last year, Bradley Beal has been averaging nearly 32 points per game over the last two seasons. This marks his third NBA All-Star selection.

Despite the Washington Wizards' bad start to the season, Beal's impressive performances deserve recognition. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the league and has the ability to get a bucket from anywhere on the court.

#6 James Harden | Reserve (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden

Despite an ugly start to his season, James Harden's exceptional performances have earned him a spot in the MVP conversation. He is showing signs of a true leader and point guard, averaging double-digit assists and a near triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets.

Many analysts agree that this isn't the same James Harden we were used to seeing in Houston- he is attempting far fewer bad shots and is deferring to his teammates more often. But that's exactly what makes this organization tick on the court. This is Harden's ninth NBA All-Star selection.

#7 Zach LaVine | Reserve (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine

A two-time Slam Dunk contest champion, Zach LaVine has taken his game to a whole new level this season. He earns his first NBA All-Star selection and is currently leading the Chicago Bulls with nearly 29 points per game on a remarkable 65.3% true shooting efficiency.

LaVine is also participating in the 3-Point Contest this season and if he wins, he would become the first NBA player to win both the Slam Dunk Contest and the 3-Point Contest.

#8 Donovan Mitchell | Reserve (Utah Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell earns his second NBA All-Star selection this season. He is currently averaging an impressive 24.7 points per game and his team, the Utah Jazz, is leading the Western Conference with the best record in the league at 27-9. Mitchell is by far the most valuable player on the Jazz roster and has been incredibly clutch this year.

#9 Mike Conley | Reserve (Utah Jazz)

Mike Conley

Although many believe that Mike Conley should have had his first call-up in 2017, he had to wait until this year to achieve his first-ever NBA All-Star selection. Conley was invited to replace Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker who was ruled out due to injury.

Three Jazz players will now make the NBA All-Star game - Conley, Mitchell, and Team LeBron's Rudy Gobert. Conley has been amazing as the Jazz's point guard, facilitating ball movement and also shooting lights out from deep.

🌟 @utahjazz Guard @MCONLEY10 has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on #TeamDurant in the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/5q8E6j0i9o — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 6, 2021

#10 Julius Randle | Reserve (New York Knicks)

Julius Randle

The New York Knicks fans finally have something to be excited about with Julius Randle making his first-ever NBA All-Star appearance this season. He has taken a huge leap in his game this year, thanks to the leadership of new coach Tom Thibodeau.

Randle is averaging 23.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He has taken the Knicks from a lottery spot to a playoff seed. He's also participating in this year's Skills Challenge.

Per @EliasSports, Julius Randle is the first player in @nyknicks history with 800 points, 400 rebounds and 200 assists at the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/Q1KpCchtw7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 5, 2021

#11 Nikola Vucevic | Reserve (Orlando Magic)

Nikola Vucevic

Currently carrying the Orlando Magic by himself, the Montenegrin big man, Nikola Vucevic, earns his second NBA All-Star selection this season. He is among the few people averaging a double-double this season with 24.6 points and 11.6 points per game.

Vucevic recently recorded 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists against the Golden State Warriors which made him only the second player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers. He is also taking part in this year's Skills Challenge.

#TacoBellSkills participant Nikola Vucevic's top 3 plays this season.



All of All-Star 2021 in One Night - Sun. March 7th, TNT:



5pm/et: TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

6:30pm/et: #TacoBellSkills & #MtnDew3PT

8pm/et: 70th NBA All-Star Game

Halftime: #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/Mf7lRkB3MK — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 4, 2021

#12 Zion Williamson | Reserve (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zion Williamson

In just his second year, young phenom Zion Williamson has earned his first NBA All-Star selection. It's safe to say that he has lived up to the hype surrounding him. He's averaging an incredible 25.6 points per game on a remarkable 65% true shooting efficiency.

Zion Williamson is the reason the Pelicans get so many primetime spots and fixtures. He is considered "box-office" by many and is one of the most athletic players in NBA history.

