NBA: Analysing Rookie Luka Doncic

In the 2017 NBA draft class, we've witnessed an amazing batch of young players that have great potential - in the likes of Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons and others. However, the 2018 class has the capability to be even greater.

The best guard in this Draft Class would have to be Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas scored Doncic by a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, for Trae Young and a protected pick. Getting Doncic at #3 alone makes him the biggest steal of this draft.

Luka's various strengths analysed

Doncic has proved himself to be above the competition in the Euroleague, where he not only won MVP, but averaged 15/5/5 at 19-years-old. His playmaking alone would make him a steal, but Doncic is also an offensive initiator. At 6"8, he's an elite passer, has incredible speed and versatility, and can handle the ball extremely well. He's also a talented shooter, shooting .592 inside the arc last year in the Euroleague.

Doncic has everything you want in a rookie - athleticism, versatility, great shooting potential, playmaking abilities, talented passing, and impressive transition offense. Most importantly, however, one thing that makes him superior to the others in his class is his experience. Doncic has already played in a professional league in Europe, and has faced competition far above college basketball, something that sets him apart from other rookies even further.

Although he didn't feature in the Summer League, as a consequence of his late buyout from Real Madrid, he has since continued to settle in with his new teammates and made his pre-season debut against Chinese team Beijing Ducks - where he recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in 30 minutes.

Doncic in pre-season action against the Beijing Ducks

His pairing with Dennis Smith Jr. is extremely fascinating as well, and something we're all looking forward to seeing. Doncic has the potential to be an amazing player, there's no doubt about it. Doncic is a true franchise foundation piece and is definitely someone who can become the face of the Mavericks, with Dirk's career drawing to an eventual end.