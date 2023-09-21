NBA analyst shockingly opines Knicks star is ‘flat out a better basketball player than Ja Morant’

The New York Knicks are on the up. They made the second round of the playoffs last season before losing to the Miami Heat. Knicks fans are hopeful for a brighter future, coveting a big free-agent signing in recent years. However, one NBA analyst thinks they already have a star.

Jason Timpf, the host of “Hoops Tonight” on The Volume podcast network run by Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, thinks Jalen Brunson deserves to be discussed among the NBA's elite young stars.

“Jalen Brunson right now is flat out a better basketball player than Ja Morant,” Timpf said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is a bold claim as most would rank Morant above Brunson, even despite his recent off-the-court troubles.

Expand Tweet

Morant is a two-time All-Star and was the 2020 Rookie of the Year. He was also named All-NBA second team in 2022 and may have been on his way to another All-NBA selection before his suspensions.

Brunson has yet to make All-NBA or an All-Star team. He has plenty of accolades from winning two national championships at Villanova but has not come close to the awards Morant already has in his trophy case.

Morant’s scoring numbers also outweigh Brunson’s.

The Knicks star averaged 24.0 ppg last season. It was a career high and the first time in his five-year career that he averaged more than 20 points per game for a season.

Morant has eclipsed that number in two of his four NBA seasons. He averaged 27.4 ppg in the 2021-22 season (57 games). However, Brunson played 68 in his career year last season.

Is Jalen Brunson the best player on the Knicks?

The Knicks have longed for a transcendent superstar. Many thought they would land Zion Williamson in the 2019 draft, but they ended up with the third pick and RJ Barrett that season.

Expand Tweet

Barrett has had his ups and downs but has been solid. He has not reached the status of his draft classmates Willaimson and Morant or taken control of the team. So, he could not be called the best player in New York right now.

Perhaps it is Julius Randle. He is a two-time All-Star. He was also All-NBA third team last season and second team in 2021.

Yet, Randle seemed to disappear during the playoffs. He averaged 16.6 ppg in 10 playoff games. He was nowhere near his All-Star-level production. He averaged a much higher clip 25.1 ppg during the year.

So, the consensus now may be Brunson. He led the team in the playoffs, averaging 27.8 ppg. He carried the squad to a first-round win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and clearly showed he was the one in control of the New York offense and their best scoring option.