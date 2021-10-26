NBA assists leaders for the 2021-22 NBA season: 25th October, 2021

The 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway as we prepare for the second week of action. There's been some intriguing storylines already developing throughout the year. There have been some impressive performances from players all over the NBA. With the majority of NBA teams playing a number of games this year, it's a popular time to take a look at the leaders of each statistical category.

There's no doubt that fans love to discuss the attractive category of points per game, but it's time to take a look at another crucial part of the game. One of the most important roles on the basketball court is the floor general. Most of the time he's viewed as the team's point guard, but it can simply just be a player who knows how to put teammates in a position to succeed. These playmaking individuals usually have a high number of assists with their ability to see the floor and distribute the ball to teammates. Let's take a look at the leaders across the NBA in assists per game.

#5 Ricky Rubio (Overall APG -9.3, APG last week- N/A, Total assists- 41)

Last week's position: N/A

Ricky Rubio has been putting up some night numbers for the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the NBA season.

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio finds himself with a new team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. After an offseason trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rubio has now become a crucial part of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. So far the 31-year-old guard has flourished with his new team. Rubio posted double-digit assists in two of his first three games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That included an impressive performance against the Charlotte Hornets in which he finished with 15 points and 10 assists in just 28 minutes of play. With a roster that features a crowded backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, it's been an impressive start to the year for Ricky Rubio and the Cavaliers.

#4 Luka Doncic (Overall APG -9.5, APG last week- N/A, Total assists- 19)

Last week's position: N/A

Luka Doncic has been sharing the rock for the Dallas Mavericks early in the NBA season.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see Dallas Mavericks and NBA superstar Luka Doncic near the top of the leaderboard when it comes to assists. As of right now, the Dallas star finds himself tied for third in the NBA when it comes to assists per game. Doncic continues to be brilliant with the ball in his hands. He's become the floor general and commander of the offense for the Mavericks with his ability to attack defenses and find lapses in defense. His most recent performance against the Toronto Raptors was an impressive one, as he went on to finish the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

