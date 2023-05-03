NBA Awards 2023: List of all winners across all categories

The 2023 NBA awards have been given to their winners. Many talented basketball players competed for these awards, but each reward had only one winner.

With the announcement of the 2023 NBA MVP on Tuesday, the awards have concluded. There was no NBA Awards Show this year. Instead, all the winners were announced on pregame shows on TNT.

Here is a recap of every winner in all seven categories.

Most Valuable Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid won the most prestigious NBA award (Image via Getty Images)

After leading the NBA in scoring for the second straight year, Joel Embiid was named the 2023 MVP. He became the first Philadelphia 76er to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Embiid competed against Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Defensive Player of the Year - Jaren Jackson Jr.

JJJ carried the Memphis Grizzlies defensively (Image via Getty Images)

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the best interior defender in the league in the 2022-23 season. He allowed his opponents to shoot 46.9% at the rim, which was the best mark among qualified players.

With a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game, JJJ received more votes than Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) and Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), the two other finalists for the defensive NBA award.

Sixth Man of the Year - Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon won the NBA award for the best bench player (Image via Getty Images)

When the Boston Celtics signed Malcolm Brogdon last summer, they expected him to have big performances. However, Brogdon quickly established himself as one of the best bench players in the league, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The former Rookie of the Year competed for the award with Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) and Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks).

Rookie of the Year - Paolo Banchero

Banchero had several big scoring games in his rookie campaign (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA award for the best new player was given to Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. The talented forward averaged 20.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He established himself as the best rookie early on and never lost the lead.

Banchero received 98 votes for the first place in the Rookie of the Year voting, ranking way ahead of Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder) and Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz).

Most Improved Player of the Year - Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen became a star in Utah (Image via Getty Images)

The 2022-23 season had many players taking giant leaps. In the end, the Most Improved Player of the Year award was given to Lauri Markkanen, who became a star in Utah.

Markkanen had the best season of his career by a large margin, which is why he received more votes than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder) and Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks).

Clutch Player of the Year - De'Aaron Fox

Fox is the first winner of the new NBA award (Image via Getty Images)

De'Aaron Fox had the best season of his career, leading the Sacramento Kings to the third-best record in the Western Conference. He was especially good in the clutch, which is why the NBA voted him the Clutch Player of the Year.

Fox is the first winner of the new NBA award. His main competitors were Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls).

Coach of the Year - Mike Brown

Brown did a fantastic job with the Kings (Image via Getty Images)

Fox is not the only member of the Kings to receive a prestigious NBA award. Mike Brown, the team's head coach, was named Coach of the Year. Brown improved the Kings' record from 30-52 to 48-34, turning them into one of the toughest teams in the league.

Besides Brown, Mark Daigneault (OKC Thunder) and Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics) finished in the top 3. However, Brown was the unanimous choice for the award.

