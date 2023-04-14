"Extremely well deserved": Internet left overjoyed as Mike Brown is named NBCA coach of the year 

Mike Brown had a fantastic year with the Sacramento Kings. The 53-year-old head coach helped the team improve the record from 30-52 last season to 48-34 in the 2022-23 season.

In honor of Brown's astonishing success, the National Basketball Coaches Association voted him the Coach of the Year. The award is based on a vote from all 30 head coaches in the league, which makes it even more significant.

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” Brown said. “

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings head coach also said that the NBA has an incredible group of head coaches, and all of them deserve to be recognized for their leadership efforts.

Many NBA fans were happy for Mike Brown

Before the 2022-23 season began, most NBA fans believed that the Sacramento Kings would be a lottery team once again. Prior to this season, the last time they made the playoffs was in 2006, which was the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

However, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and other fantastic players put on a great show, winning 48 games for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when they were 50-32.

Many basketball fans praised Mike Brown and were happy for him.

They understand the impact the head coach has on the team as he's helped them finally get to the postseason.

You may be interested in reading: “Bad luck for Sacramento, man” – Anonymous NBA executive laments Sacramento Kings meeting the Golden State Warriors in the first round

Not only did the Kings make the playoffs, but they finished the regular season as the third seed in the West. Due to this, they'll have homecourt advantage in the first round against the Golden State Warriors.

Coach of the Year? No, some fans want Mike Brown to be the Coach of the Decade!

D.McGee @MyAmazinLife @wojespn Obviously he took the kings to the Playoffs with one of the top seeds at that , Bro should be the Coach of the decade @wojespn Obviously he took the kings to the Playoffs with one of the top seeds at that , Bro should be the Coach of the decade 😂😂😂

Sky 💙💛 @stevekerr_acc @wojespn 100% well deserved. He completely turned this franchise around and gave them life when it looked like they had none @wojespn 100% well deserved. He completely turned this franchise around and gave them life when it looked like they had none

While there are many other amazing coaches in the league, there is no doubt that Brown deserves it more than anyone else. This is why many fans agree that he was an easy choice for the award.

Some fans even admitted that they believed Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings were destined for another failure.

Bill @king_moodyy @wojespn He definitely deserved it. I along with many other fans thought he was set up for failure. @wojespn He definitely deserved it. I along with many other fans thought he was set up for failure.

Brown has a lot of experience in the league. Before the Kings, he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers as head coach. He's also had several other jobs, mostly as an assistant coach.

The Kings used to be a lottery team for a long time, but Brown made them very dangerous. They are now forced to be reckoned with.

Sher @w00sher @wojespn Congrats to the Sacramento Kings for turning the ship 180 degrees. Congrats to Mike Brown :) @wojespn Congrats to the Sacramento Kings for turning the ship 180 degrees. Congrats to Mike Brown :)

It's important to note that this is not the official Coach of the Year award. However, Brown may win that one as well.

Hemis Fair @FairHemis @wojespn Well deserved he should get the NBA Coach of the year award as well he did a great job with the Kings!!!!! @wojespn Well deserved he should get the NBA Coach of the year award as well he did a great job with the Kings!!!!!

You may be interested in reading: Mike Brown named NBCA Coach Of The Year: Taking a look at Sacramento Kings coach's career record

The Kings will play their next game on Saturday as they host the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Warriors are one of the toughest teams in the league, despite their record, but it will be interesting to see how far Sacramento can go.

Poll : 0 votes