NBA bubble update: Boston Celtics stars go head to head in a swimming race, while the LA Lakers take their turn fishing

The NBA bubble has brought out another side of the players. From starting vlogs to having banter-filled moments with their teammates, looks like the players are loving life in the NBA bubble. We bring you the latest updates from the NBA bubble.

Larry Nance Jr. tweets in support of Chelsea FC

The race for the top four spots in the English premier league has been heating up recently. Chelsea FC, Leicester City FC and Manchester United are all in contention for the UEFA Champions League spots. Cleveland Cavaliers player Larry Nance Jr. tweeted about he has to root for a city rival so that the team he supports ( Chelsea FC) finishes in the top 4.

Feels gross to be pulling for Spurs right now.. oh well, anything for top 4 🤷🏽‍♂️ #COYB — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 19, 2020

Alex Caruso and the LA Lakers go fishing in the NBA Bubble

The players have found different ways to amuse themselves while staying in the NBA bubble. In a social media post by the LA Lakers, guard Alex Caruso was seen holding a fish. Caruso seemed happy in the photo to have some time off from practice. Team mate Javale McGee was also seen enjoy fishing.

Brodie partners with the NBA to design social justice shirts

The NBA has come out in full support of the Black Lives Matter movement. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook’s clothing line will be partnering the NBPA to design shirts with social justice messages printed on them. This is a great move by the Rocket's superstar.

Sources: The NBPA is partnering with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line to design social justice shirts for all NBA players to incorporate some messages that were not approved for jerseys. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2020

Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter have a swimming race in the NBA bubble

The Boston Celtics are one of the dark horses to win the NBA championship. However, they will face stiff competition from Eastern conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks and the 2 LA teams. For now, the Celtics seem to be having a gala time in the NBA bubble. Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter had a swimming race between them as seen in the social media post released by the Celtics. Smart also had some light banter with his teammate.

the race we’ve all been waiting for 🏊🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qC4ce7g8S0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2020

Dwight Howard plans to sell NBA masks on E-bay

The LA Lakers have been hugely benefitted from the arrival of Dwight Howard. He has excelled in the role of a rim protector and has also rebounded the basketball really well. In an Instagram live session interaction while in the NBA bubble, he announced that he will be selling his NBA masks on E bay.

Dwight Howard says he’s going to sell his NBA masks on e-bay. pic.twitter.com/ij9iiy0ens — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 19, 2020

OKC Thunder coach comments on Danilo Gallinari’s golf skills

The OKC Thunder have punched above their weight this season. Led by point guard Chris Paul, they have successfully silenced their doubters. On a different note, OKC Thunder coach Billy Donovan can be seen talking about power forward Danilo Gallinari’s golf skills. He talks about how Gallo is good at golf too, like he is at Basketball.

Sorry @gallinari8888, it doesn't look like you're getting any more mulligans from Coach. ⛳



Thunder Basketball Universe Podcast

🎙| https://t.co/zxwxCGLH7b pic.twitter.com/mIOmKjBRhE — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 19, 2020

