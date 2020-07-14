NBA Bubble Update: Joel Embiid confident about Sixers' chances, Zion Williamson impresses in practice

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an up and down season so far. Their home record has been immaculate with 29 wins at home out of 31 home games. However, the story has been different during road games. They have only won 10 out of 34 away fixtures. This does not bode well for them since they will be playing inside the NBA bubble at Disney World, away from their home environment.

However, Sixers center Joel Embiid seems to be confident in his team's ability to win it all inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. In a post-practice interview, he had this to say about the upcoming challenge.

"We all have the same goal and I feel like everybody has been staying on task to make it happen."

💭 @JoelEmbiid shares an update on the team. pic.twitter.com/uKyYKK6edo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 14, 2020

Some attribute their inconsistency to the incompatibility of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid who each take space away from the other in the paint. The future of this team hangs in balance as many have raised questions about the team's performance.

The 76ers look to put their road troubles behind them as they gear up to start afresh inside the NBA bubble. The 76ers kickstart their season restart against the Indiana Pacers on August 1st.

Zion Williamson looking good in practice in the NBA bubble

Zion Williamson is looking in impressive rhythm in Orlando

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans had a practice session that featured rookie sensation, Zion Williamson, in full form. The young star who recently turned 20, was seen dunking a pass from teammate Lonzo Ball. These two have revived an image of LeBron James dunking lobs from Dwyane Wade during their Miami Heat days.

Zion has averaged 23.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in his 19 regular-season games so far. The young dynamic duo of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson has turned the season around for the New Orleans Pelicans who hope to earn a playoff berth in the competitive Western Conference.

The presence of experienced veterans such as Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick and All-Star Brandon Ingram makes them a team to watch out for in the NBA bubble. The Pelicans begin their campaign on the 30th of July when they take on the Utah Jazz.

Malcolm Brogdon appreciates NBA bubble conditions

Malcolm Brogdon

Indiana Pacers' star and 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is one of the several players who had tested positive for coronavirus during the early few rounds of testing. He has since recovered and made the trip to Orlando. Brogdon was quick to appreciate the efforts of everyone who've helped in making the NBA bubble safe.

The bubble has been good to me! I know there are so many people risking their health to pull this off and your hard work has not gone unnoticed! — Malcolm Brogdon (@MalcolmBrogdon7) July 14, 2020

The Pacers are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to improve their seeding for a favorable match-up in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

