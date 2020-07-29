NBA Bubble update: Luka has a close call, Zion clears quarantine and will practice with the Pelicans soon

With just one day to go for the restart of the season in the NBA bubble, all the scrimmages are finally over. Teams are now ready to head into the seeding games. We bring to you some of the more exciting events both on and off the court in the NBA bubble.

Luka Doncic nearly collides with rail camera during scrimmage

During the scrimmage against the Philadelphia 76res, Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic nearly got hit by the rail camera. After diving after a loose ball, Luka stayed in position and nearly got hit by the rail camera that came rushing towards him.

Luka had a laugh about his dodging skills posting this on his Twitter page, comparing himself to Neo from the Matrix trilogy.

Zion clears quarantine in the NBA bubble, will join the Pelicans in practice

Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine in the NBA bubble

New Orleans Pelicans' rookie sensation Zion Williamson has finally cleared quarantine after returning to the NBA bubble. He had left the NBA bubble to deal with some family medical emergency and returned on Friday.

Advertisement

This gives Williamson two practices with the Pelicans prior to making a decision on his availability for Thursday's game against Utah. He returned to The Bubble on Friday after eight days away attending to a family emergency. https://t.co/kYLzLRrA4M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2020

Zion will have two practice sessions with the Pelicans before the upcoming seeding game against the Utah Jazz on July 30th. Whether he will play the game or not is yet unclear but Pelicans fans will hope to see their superstar in action soon.

Also Read: 'There is a chance that they might turn us off' - NBA legend Charles Barkley emphasizes the need to balance social justice messages

LA Clippers' big man Montrezl Harrell might miss the opener against the LA Lakers

Montrezl Harrell may not play against the Lakers

The LA Clippers may not have Montrezl Harrell available for the first game of the season. Earlier, Harrell had left the NBA bubble to attend to personal matters over a week ago.

Montrezl Harrell will reportedly miss the Clippers' opener in the NBA's bubble https://t.co/tOv9bQcHlj pic.twitter.com/PB5ON4gZkX — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 29, 2020

After returning to the NBA bubble, he has now been in quarantine, which he is scheduled to clear soon before the season restarts. However, he has not played a single scrimmage and may not be in top shape to play either.

The Clippers are also missing Lou Williams for the first two games due to his mandatory quarantine after visiting a club during his excused absence.

Houston Rockets' forward Eric Gordon injured in scrimmage

In a massive blow to the Houston Rockets, Eric Gordon injured his left ankle after landing awkwardly on it during last night's NBA scrimmage against the Boston Celtics.

This could be a touch optimistic: Early estimates on Gordon's return to the Houston lineup center on 1-to-2 weeks, sources tell ESPN. More will be known after Wednesday's evaluation of his left ankle. https://t.co/O1BGocfN0c — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2020

After initial X-rays turned up negative, Gordon is expected to return after 1-2 weeks of rest. Further information on his condition will be known after an evaluation on Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia 76ers display a new celebration after made free throw

During last night's scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks, the 76ers had a synchronized clap after a free throw was made. The players on the bench all stood up at the same moment after the free throw.

We love the free throw clap. 👏 pic.twitter.com/EOP9ASZNAZ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 29, 2020

Many on Twitter joked about this comparing it to the game NBA 2k. The 76ers team chemistry seems to be excellent based on their marvelous synchronized clap during their scrimmage.

Also Read: NBA Scrimmage Results: James Harden led Houston Rockets blow out Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic shines for Dallas Mavericks