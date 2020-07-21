NBA bubble vlog: Javale urges fans to increase views on his Youtube channel, as Troy Daniels makes debut on the video-sharing platform

NBA players and teams have found different ways to keep themselves amused in the NBA bubble. Some players have started personal vlogs to detail their experience, others have gotten creative to keep themselves busy, but so far it seems like most of the players are making the best of an unexpected situation. Seems like the vlog idea has struck a chord with the NBA fans, as multiple stars like LA Lakers Javale McGee and Philadelphia 76ers young gun Matisse Thybulle have started their video blogs.

Denver Nuggets star Troy Daniels records his first NBA bubble vlog

Denver Nuggets are one of the strongest contenders for the NBA title. Led by stars Serbian Nikola Jokic and Canadian point guard Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets are third in the difficult western conference standings.

Young star Troy Daniels took inspiration from Javale McGee and started his own vlog. He documented his birthday in the NBA bubble. In a hilarious bit in the video, he is seen trying to catch a turtle using a fishing rod. He is then seen having a light banter with his Denver Nuggets teammates. You can check out the vlog here-

The Nuggets hopes of winning the championship were boosted when star center Nikola Jokic joined them in the NBA bubble. The Denver Nuggets stuff and players wish Daniels a happy birthday as he goes around documenting his day in the NBA bubble. The young star would be looking to make an impression in the limited minutes he will be offered by veteran coach Mike Malone.

Javale McGee tweets about the response his vlog has been getting

LA Lakers center Javale McGee is one of the stars who have started their own vlogs in the NBA bubble. His first vlog garnered a lot of views from the fans on video viewing site YouTube. McGee was elated at the response his vlog got and he also tweeted in delight. He asked the fans to get the views to a million. You can check out the tweet here-

The love for the VLOG has been crazy!!!!! I enjoy showing you guys the bts of the Bubble.... Lets get these last two to a mil so i can release this next one! Make sure to subscribe! https://t.co/rFu5Ik7UWF pic.twitter.com/QobY4rNBxE — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 20, 2020

The LA Lakers have been having a great time in the NBA bubble. Their social media account posted images of them enjoying a day out fishing. Javale McGee and Alex Caruso were seen holding a fish looking fresh ahead of the restart in the NBA bubble on 31st July.

The LA Lakers are strong contenders to win the NBA championship. They will be relying on star duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James to win them the competition which will be held in the NBA bubble.

