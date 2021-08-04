NBA California Classic Summer League 2021: LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2021

The NBA's California Classic Summer League kicked off on Tuesday with the LA Lakers taking on the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings hosting the Golden State Warriors. Fans got a chance to see the newly drafted prospects in action while those rookies got their reps in before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Kings host the event for the third time at the Golden 1 Center and these four teams are now heading to Nevada for the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League.

For the second and final day of the California Classic Games, the LA Lakers face the Sacramento Kings.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings | NBA California Classic Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 4th; 11:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 5th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings faced a heartbreaking loss in an overtime thriller against the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the California Classic Summer League. The crowd was on its feet and ready to erupt at a victory but the Warriors pulled through in a 89-82 win.

However, the loss was inconsequential and a lot of positives can be drawn from the game. Their star recruit, Davion Mitchell, dropped 23 points and showed veteran-like poise and playmaking. He was incredible in his 32 minutes on the floor, shooting 9-18 from the field, including 2-6 from downtown.

More recently, Matt Coleman posted 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes, shooting 6-12 from the floor including 2-5 from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell with the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League

Davion Mitchell was everything the fans expected him to be. He made clever passes and showed his basketball IQ while displaying his defensive prowess. He led all scorers with 23 points and also recorded one assist, three steals and three rebounds. He is undoubtedly expected to shine once again as all eyes will be on him against the LA Lakers.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Davion Mitchell, G - Derrick Walton, F - Johnathan Williams, F - Robert Woodard II, C - Neemias Queta.

LA Lakers Preview

Like the Sacramento Kings, the LA Lakers also faced a tough loss in California's Classic Summer League opener against the Miami Heat. They lost 78-80 in a nail-biter that went down to the wire but couldn't contain the Heat's Omer Yurtseven's 27-point, 19-rebound monster performance.

The LA Lakers' Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves were on the spotlight and they combined for 19 points on 7-14 shooting. However, the team's leading scorer was Devontae Cacok, a two-year seasoned NBA player who dropped 15 points despite shooting poorly from the field as he got the most shot attempts.

Justin Robinson and Yoeli Childs were both in double figures as well, dropping 10 points apiece

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves with the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves was ranked as the second-best player to go undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and reports suggested he turned down a chance to be drafted specifically because he wanted to play for the Purple and Gold. His desire to play for the LA Lakers grabbed a lot of attention and now the national spotlight is on the Oklahoma Sooners product.

Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi reportedly turned down chances to be drafted so they could sign two-way contracts with Lakers and control their own destiny. https://t.co/UzCVjwWbgz — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) July 30, 2021

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Austin Reaves l Shooting Guard - Joel Ayayi l Small Forward - Devontae Cacok l Power Forward - Yoeli Childs l Center - Romaro Gill

Lakers vs Kings Match Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings matchup will be an exciting game to watch. Both these teams are coming off heartbreaking losses and will be motivated to grab a win in their final California Classic game before they head to Las Vegas. The Kings feature a top 10 lottery pick in Davion Mitchell and he is expected to carry them past the LA Lakers. But Devontae Cacok's experience might be a handful for the young players on the Sacramento Kings.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Kings game?

The LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Summer League game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU in the US. One can also catch the action on ESPN's family of networks and ESPN's streaming services.

