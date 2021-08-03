Golden State Warriors Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Being a Golden State Warriors fan has been a roller-coaster ride in recent years. From five consecutive NBA Finals and three championship parades to injury-riddled seasons and NBA Draft night suspense, the Dubs are a rough team to root for.

The Warriors were the only team last season with an above .500 record (39-33) who failed to make the NBA Playoffs after squandering both their play-in tournament games. The front office faced the bulk of the blame as they failed to surround Stephen Curry with decent talent despite the 33-year-old sharpshooter putting up another MVP-calibre season.

According to Vegas oddsmakers, the Golden State Warriors currently have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA Championship, behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks. Only time will tell whether this roster, as presently constructed, is capable of making a title run.

The Golden State Warriors begin their pre-season campaign by participating in the NBA Summer League. They will play a pair of games at the California Classic Summer League hosted by the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center before playing in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League.

They are joined by the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings for the California Classic games and will then face all 29 teams in the 16th edition of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Golden State Warriors roster for California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

The Golden State Warriors announced their roster ahead of the California Classic Summer League, which will be headlined by their newly drafted rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The final roster for the Las Vegas Summer League will be announced before the event because only a few players will visit Sacramento such as Eric Pascall and Jordan Poole.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody headline the Warriors' Summer League roster https://t.co/RJFjG0AdF8 pic.twitter.com/VmgueR79rV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 2, 2021

Here is the full roster, which is subject to change:

Player Name: Position: Sedrick Barefield Guard Isaiah Brown Forward Jeff Dowtin Guard

Justinian Jessup Guard

Jonathan Kuminga Forward

Scottie Lindsey Guard

Selom Mawugbe Center Nick Mayo Forward

Jaquori McLaughlin Guard

Moses Moody Guard

Mychal Mulder Guard

Eric Paschall Forward

Gary Payton II Guard Eli Pemberton Guard

Jordan Poole Guard Jordan Schakel Guard Ryan Taylor Guard Kahlil Whitney Forward



Along with the two 2021 draft picks, the roster will also feature 2020 draft pick Justinian Jessup who was picked 51st. Moreover, it will also have players like Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton and Ryan Taylor, who all played for the team's G-League affiliate last season, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

James Wiseman's absence is noteworthy and he is likely recovering from his injury and completing his training. Additionally, recently signed Gary Payton II is also featured on the roster along with Golden State Warriors members such as Jordan Poole, Eric Pascall, and Mychal Mulder.

The Warriors have announced their Summer League roster for the 2021 California Classic (August 3-4), which takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/Z53uZevXxL — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 2, 2021

Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 8/3/21, 8:00 PM PST Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings (California Classic) ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/4/21, 5:00 PM PST Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat (California Classic) ESPNU Monday, 8/9/21, 5:00 PM PST Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic NBA TV Wednesday, 8/11/21, 5:00 PM PST Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors ESPN2 Friday, 8/13/21, 4:00 pm PST Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN2 Sunday, 8/15/21, 6:00 PM PST Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2

Along with the national TV broadcast on NBA TV and ESPN's family of networks, the Golden State Warriors' home channel, 'NBC Sports Bay Area' will televise the Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Orlando Magic on Monday, August 9th. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors flagship radio station '95.7 The Game' will air the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, August 15th.

Each of the 30 teams participate in the Las Vegas Summer League and play five games each. The two teams with the best records at the end of four games will play the Finals while the rest of the 28 teams play an extra game.

Although the event is sponsored by MGM Resorts, it will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Summer Dubs squad is set 👊 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2021

The Golden State Warriors recently added Otto Porter Jr. in NBA free agency and his addition to the Summer League squad is possible when the updated roster is announced before the Las Vegas trip.

Fans won't have to wait long to see their lottery picks in action and one can get a rough idea of how next season will shape to be by seeing the rookies in action along with some other team members.

Also Read: When is NBA Summer League 2021? Key dates, schedule and venues

Edited by Parimal Dagdee