Golden State Warriors Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Being a Golden State Warriors fan has been a roller-coaster ride in recent years. From five consecutive NBA Finals and three championship parades to injury-riddled seasons and NBA Draft night suspense, the Dubs are a rough team to root for.
The Warriors were the only team last season with an above .500 record (39-33) who failed to make the NBA Playoffs after squandering both their play-in tournament games. The front office faced the bulk of the blame as they failed to surround Stephen Curry with decent talent despite the 33-year-old sharpshooter putting up another MVP-calibre season.
According to Vegas oddsmakers, the Golden State Warriors currently have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA Championship, behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks. Only time will tell whether this roster, as presently constructed, is capable of making a title run.
The Golden State Warriors begin their pre-season campaign by participating in the NBA Summer League. They will play a pair of games at the California Classic Summer League hosted by the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center before playing in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League.
They are joined by the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings for the California Classic games and will then face all 29 teams in the 16th edition of the Las Vegas Summer League.
Golden State Warriors roster for California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League
The Golden State Warriors announced their roster ahead of the California Classic Summer League, which will be headlined by their newly drafted rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
The final roster for the Las Vegas Summer League will be announced before the event because only a few players will visit Sacramento such as Eric Pascall and Jordan Poole.
Here is the full roster, which is subject to change:
Along with the two 2021 draft picks, the roster will also feature 2020 draft pick Justinian Jessup who was picked 51st. Moreover, it will also have players like Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton and Ryan Taylor, who all played for the team's G-League affiliate last season, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
James Wiseman's absence is noteworthy and he is likely recovering from his injury and completing his training. Additionally, recently signed Gary Payton II is also featured on the roster along with Golden State Warriors members such as Jordan Poole, Eric Pascall, and Mychal Mulder.
Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule and dates
Along with the national TV broadcast on NBA TV and ESPN's family of networks, the Golden State Warriors' home channel, 'NBC Sports Bay Area' will televise the Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Orlando Magic on Monday, August 9th. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors flagship radio station '95.7 The Game' will air the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, August 15th.
Each of the 30 teams participate in the Las Vegas Summer League and play five games each. The two teams with the best records at the end of four games will play the Finals while the rest of the 28 teams play an extra game.
Although the event is sponsored by MGM Resorts, it will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The Golden State Warriors recently added Otto Porter Jr. in NBA free agency and his addition to the Summer League squad is possible when the updated roster is announced before the Las Vegas trip.
Fans won't have to wait long to see their lottery picks in action and one can get a rough idea of how next season will shape to be by seeing the rookies in action along with some other team members.
