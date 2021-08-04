NBA California Classic Summer League 2021: Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2021

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will be playing their second game in the 2021 California Classic Summer League. The two teams won their opener and are looking to make it a 2-0 start when they face off on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat defeated the LA Lakers with an 80-78 squeaker in their first game of the California Classic hosted by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Rookie center Omer Yurtseven led the Heat with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field to go along with 19 rebounds.

Yurtseven battled it out with Lakers center Devontae Cacok who had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 89-82 in overtime to win their first match in the Summer League. Down by five, 80-75 in the final minute of regulation play, Warriors guard Jeff Dowtin scored on two crucial plays to tie the game.

Dowtin had 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Jordan Schakel added 13 points for the Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors | California Classic Summer League

Date & Time - Wednesday, August 4, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 5th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Miami Heat Preview

Max Strus #31 dunks the ball.

Among the undrafted players who joined the Miami Heat in summer league play are Tyson Carter, Marcus Garrett, DeJon Jarreau, AJ Lawson, RJ Nembhard, Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, Dru Smith, Justin Smith, and D.J. Stewart Jr.

Against the Lakers, Yurtseven led a balanced Miami Heat attack that saw five players score in double-digits, including Smith and Stewart. The duo contributed 11 points apiece, while Garrett and Smart added 10 points each.

Max Strus, a Heat two-way player last season, KZ Okpala, and Gabe Vincent should join the team eventually. Precious Achiuwa will reportedly be part of the deal that brings Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat, so his status is unclear at the moment.

Key Player - Omer Yurtseven

The 7-foot Yurtseven, who signed with the Miami Heat on May 14 prior to the end of the 2020-21 season, showed his mettle with a terrific performance against the Lakers in his first game in the California Classic Summer League.

🔥 27 PTS & 19 REB 🔥



Omer Yurtseven powers the @MiamiHEAT to the win at the California Classic! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/hJgLfP6eot — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2021

During the 2019-20 college season for Georgetown, Yurtseven started in 25 of 26 games and averaged 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

He could be a handful for the Golden State Warriors, as the Lakers discovered last Tuesday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Javonte Smart l Shooting Guard - Dru Smith l Small Forward - Justin Smith l Power Forward - D.J. Stewart Jr. l Center - Omer Yurtseven

Golden State Warriors Preview

First-round picks Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 overall pick) and Moses Moody (No. 14) were listed on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team, but they didn’t participate.

Mychal Mulder, Eric Paschall, Gary Payton II, and Jordan Poole were also on the roster but didn’t appear in the first game.

Jessup, the 51st pick of the 2020 draft, is on the team along with Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton, and Ryan Taylor, who played for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had six players score at least eight points in a balanced attack against the Kings. If they continue to spread the wealth around as they did on Tuesday, they could give the Miami Heat some problems.

Key Player - Jeff Dowtin

Tyrese Martin #4 and Jeff Dowtin #11.

In his final college season for Rhode Island, Dowtin averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as a starter.

In 2019-20, he was a Third-team All-Atlantic 10 and a 2021 NBA G League champion, giving him more experience than the rookies playing in the Summer League.

Jeff Dowtin comin' up CLUTCH.



The Rhode Island products ties the ballgame on ESPN2⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DyPug59cgs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 4, 2021

Dowtin came through in the clutch to give the Golden State Warriors the win on Tuesday, making 7-of-11 field goals overall while contributing three assists as well.

His first Summer League game could be a portent of things to come in the next few games.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jeff Dowtin l Shooting Guard - Jaquori McLaughlin l Small Forward - Justinian Jessup l Power Forward - Jordan Schakel l Center - Selom Mawugbe

Heat vs. Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are both loaded if their key players play on Wednesday. However, if the same players from the first game show up on the court, this game could end up with Yurtseven dominating the middle.

If that happens, the Miami Heat should be favored to come home with their second straight victory.

Where to Watch Heat vs. Warriors?

The Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN2. International viewers can watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

