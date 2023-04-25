NBA career playoff assists: Magic Johnson, LeBron James lead the way with Chris Paul closing in

Magic Johnson and LeBron James are leading the way in career playoff assists in NBA history. Johnson remains the leader in the category since he never missed the postseason in his 13-year career.

Coming in hot in the top five is Chris Paul, who is among the active players with most assists in the playoffs. Other players in the top five include John Stockton of the Utah Jazz and current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Johnson, Stockton and Kidd are already retired and members of the Hall of Fame. James and Paul are still active, but will join those three once they retire. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the top five players with the most assists in the playoffs.

1. Magic Johnson - 2,346 assists

Magic Johnson of the LA Lakers

Magic Johnson is considered by many as the greatest point guard in NBA history. Johnson stands at 6-foot-9, which makes him an ideal playmaker because he can see the court over defenders. However, his basketball IQ was also high and just made the right plays during his career.

Johnson was also a clutch performer and just a bonafide winner. He never missed the playoffs in his career, averaging an NBA record of 12.3 assists per game in the postseason. If Magic's the G.O.A.T. point guard, it makes sense that he's the leader in career assists and assists per game when it matters the most.

2. LeBron James - 1,939 assists and counting

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James being second overall in total assists in the playoffs shows just that he truly is a point guard. Even though he's considered a small forward, he's a pass first guy. That also makes his scoring record even more amazing since he's not really a scorer by nature.

Nevertheless, "The King" might not be able to break Magic Johnson's assists record in the playoffs. He still needs more than 400 assists to do it and might not have the years to get to the top. He'll be 39 years old if the LA Lakers make the postseason next year.

3. John Stockton - 1,839 assists

John Stockton of the Utah Jazz

John Stockton is the NBA's all-time leader in career assists. It's a record that might never be broken. However, Stockton is just third in all-time playoff assists with 1,839 during his 19-year NBA career.

It's worth noting that Stockton also didn't miss the postseason during his legendary career. The only reason he's not atop the list is because the Utah Jazz were eliminated in the first round nine times during Stockton's career.

4. Jason Kidd - 1,263 assists

Jason Kidd playing for the New Jersey Nets.

Jason Kidd is often considered the best point guard of his generation. Kidd's basketball IQ, playmaking and passing were off the charts during his career. He's second to John Stockton in career assists and fourth in career playoffs assists.

Kidd had a total of 1,263 assists in the postseason, playing for four different teams. He only missed the playoffs twice during his 19-year career. And just like Stockton, Kidd could have had a shot at Magic Johnson's record if he hadn't suffered eight first-round exits.

5. Chris Paul - 1,215 assists and counting

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

"Point God" Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Paul remains active despite his age and is still looking for his first championship. He's currently third in all-time career assists and fifth in the postseason career assists.

Paul is closing in on Kidd's fourth spot, needing just 48 assists. If the Phoenix Suns can make a run to the NBA Finals, CP3 has a chance to do it. He's also expected to play again next season, so there's a chance for him to move past Kidd on the postseason career assists list.

