How many years has LeBron James played in the NBA? Taking a closer look at the Lakers star's career

LeBron James' longevity is one of the things that makes him special and one of the greatest of all time. James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA and remains one of the best players in the world.

James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He was a high school star at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and was dubbed "The Chosen One." He lived up to the hype, winning the 2004 Rookie of the Year over Carmelo Anthony.

After failing to lead the Cavaliers to the playoffs in his first two seasons, James arrived in the NBA playoffs in 2006 and didn't disappoint. He had a triple-double in his postseason debut against the Washington Wizards and helped the Cavs reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James reached superstardom in 2007 when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals. Despite being swept by the San Antonio Spurs, it was clear that James would be the best player in the world in a few years time.

"The King" won the MVP in 2009 and 2010, but failed to lead the Cavs back to the NBA Finals. He left Cleveland in the summer of 2010, taking his talents to South Beach and joining the Miami Heat.

James was named MVP in 2012 and 2013, while also winning his first two championships in the same season. He was also able to overcome his demons in the form of the Boston Celtics, as well as his failures in the 2011 NBA Finals.

In four years with the Heat, James led the team to four straight NBA Finals appearances and two titles. He would leave Miami in 2014 to return to the Cavaliers.

Also Read: "Bubble Murray is back" - Nuggets fans are in tears after Jamal Murray explodes for an epic 40-point performance in Game 2

LeBron James' return to Cleveland and moving to Hollywood

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and promised to bring an NBA championship to the city. James fulfilled that promise in 2016 when he willed the Cavaliers against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. They were down 3-1 but stormed back to win his third NBA title.

James and the Cavaliers made it to the NBA Finals four straight times, all against the Warriors. Though they only won one out of four, their lone championship was arguably the sweetest one.

"The King" left Cleveland again in 2018, signing with the LA Lakers. He won his fourth championship in 2020 inside the bubble in Orlando. At the age of 38, James has accomplished everything he has set out to do.

The 19-time All-Star is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer and holds many more records. He's also considered the greatest of all time by a generation of basketball fans. He might also be the most divisive player in NBA history, but there's no question that he's an all-time great, perhaps even the greatest ever to step on the hardwood.

Also Read: "I don't care, he's old"- Dillon Brooks dares LeBron James to drop a 40-point game

Poll : 0 votes