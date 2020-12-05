NBA Christmas Games 2020: 5 matchups fans would have loved to see

The schedule for NBA Christmas Games 2020 were released by the league a few days ago with a number of blockbuster matchups. As fun as it is to see the LA Lakers facing off against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, the NBA could have tweaked that schedule a bit more to create more intriguing battles on this once-a-year special.

NBA Christmas Games 2020 are important to the league

The NBA Players' Union and the league were at odds a month ago as to when the 2020-21 season should start. The players wanted more time to rest and so they asked for a mid-January start to the season.

But the league wanted to begin earlier, particularly before Christmas. One big possible reason is so that the NBA can generate huge revenues from their Christmas Day games, which have historically been some of the most-watched games of the season.

Additionally, the NFL doesn't schedule games on this day, giving NBA Christmas games the spotlight that the league requires to bring in the top dollars.

Generally, the scheduled matchups are some of the finest ones of the season, but for the 2020 Christmas Day games, fans could have been treated to more interesting battles.

5. LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

It was arguably the most heated matchup of the 2020 NBA bubble in Orlando when LA Clippers took on the Damien Lillard led Portland Trail Blazers. The feud between which started from on the court between Dame Dolla, Paul George and Patick Beverly quickly spilled out on social media.

Following what was an intense match, Damien Lillard didn't forget about the mocking from PG 13 and Pat Bev. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said,

"I've sent [Patrick Beverley] home before at the end of the game, Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So they know."

Damian Lillard on the antics of Patrick Beverly and Paul George down the stretch of today’s game. Lillard unloads. pic.twitter.com/NFgEiiVHVi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 8, 2020

Rather than sharing some holiday cheer with one another, a Christmas Day game between the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers would give basketball fans another chance to see these two tough teams going at each other's throats. After all, the season will have just started by this time, and the memories of the bubble still remain fresh in everyone's minds.

4. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks were perhaps the league’s biggest disappointment last season. They had the best regular season record for the second straight season only to fizzle out in the playoffs without reaching the Finals.

After being knocked out by Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat in the last 2 seasons, Milwaukee Bucks could find their biggest threat this season coming from the Boston Celtics.

With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum leading the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics respectively, this match could very easily turn into Eastern Conference's biggest rivalry over the next few years.

The race to become the next Eastern Conference superpower is well underway and the NBA Christmas Day 2020 can’t come soon enough.

3. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The league’s talent base was infused with incredibly talented young stars in the past two seasons with the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson lighting up the NBA with some mesmerising performances.

With LeBron James, the NBA’s biggest star, possibly retiring within the next few seasons, the league is looking for the next superstar who can become the face of the league over the next decade. Doncic and Williamson are among the top candidates to fill the King’s shoes and a head-to-head battle between them as a NBA Christmas Day game could have given the fans a peak into the future.

It's only these two superstars who are worth the prime-time slot. Both Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are ably supported by an All-star each - Kristaps Porzingis for the Mavs and Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans.

If the league wants to promote their up-and-coming stars then there is no better time slot than the Christmas Day NBA game, which is watched by millions not only from across America but from around the world.

2. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Eastern Conference is seen by many as a 5-team race. Aside from the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are the two teams capable of going to the Finals next season.

A Christmas Day game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers would have given the fans a taste of what was to probably come in the playoffs.

At the stat of the bubble in Orlando, no one really considered Miami Heat as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Confernce. However, it was the inspiring leadership from Jimmy Buttler and some brilliant performances from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro that propelled Pat Riley's team to go all the way.

Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand, are struggling to get out of the Eastern Conference for the past 2 season, even though they have 2 young superstars in the form of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. With a new coach in Doc Rivers at the helm, this could be the year that the Sixers fulfill their potential and go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals at least.

With both teams looking to stack up, Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers could become one of the fiercest rivalries of the league in the future.

1. LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

A NBA Christmas Day game featuring the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets would have been more than just a possible preview of the 2021 NBA Finals. The fixture would have given NBA fans an opportunity to see arguably the 2 best players in the league go up against each other surrounded by new circumstances.

Ofcourse a matchup between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets would also be an opportunity for basketball fans to see former Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving going against each other.

While the battle between Kevin Durant and LeBron James would obviously attract the most spotlight, lets not forget Anthony Davis, who will be caught in the crossfire but no one should expect him to be just a spectator. He’ll come out with all guns blazing ready to compliment his leader King James.

There is no doubt, an NBA Christmas Day game between the 2019-20 Champions LA Lakers and Brookly Nets would have must-watch TV. However, in the age of Corona, league is working hard to make sure the travelling is as limited as possible for the teams, which is why matching up an Eastern coast team with a team from the West for one encounter doesn't make much sense.

But that’s what fans want on Christmas Day in the NBA!