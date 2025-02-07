NBA Coach of the Year (COY) rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates in Week 15 ft. JJ Redick

Trades have dominated NBA headlines over the past week, but the games must go on — and so must our weekly power rankings.

The league has seen major shake-ups, with star players changing teams, particularly in the Western Conference, where the playoff race is now even tighter.

This week’s Coach of the Year rankings also experienced some movement.

Here are the top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 15.

Top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 15

#5. JJ Redick (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

JJ Redick is back — and so are the Lakers! While most of the attention has been on their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, which sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas, and their separate deal for Mark Williams in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish, Redick’s coaching deserves recognition.

Over their last 10 games, the Lakers have the second-best defensive rating and the third-best net rating, posting an 8-2 record in that span. Redick has tightened the rotation, with Jarred Vanderbilt back and a Gabe Vincent resurgence. As a result, LA is now just 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the West.

#4. Kenny Atkinson (Last week’s ranking: #3)

Kenny Atkinson drops to No. 4, his lowest spot since these rankings began. The Cavaliers are still sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 41-10 record, holding a five-game lead over the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland has hit a rough patch recently, but they still boast the third-best offense over the past 10 games. Atkinson has held the No. 1 spot in our rankings more than any other coach this season, but for now, he slides to No. 4.

#3. Mark Daigneault (Last week’s ranking: #4)

Mark Daigneault climbs to No. 3, swapping places with Atkinson. It has been an up-and-down stretch for OKC, but the Thunder still own the best record in the NBA at 40-9.

Their biggest trade deadline addition? Chet Holmgren returning later this week. While OKC didn’t make major moves, getting Holmgren back might be the best roster upgrade they could ask for.

#2. Tom Thibodeau (Last week’s ranking: #2)

The Knicks continue to climb the East standings, now threatening the Celtics for the No. 2 seed. They have won eight of their last 10, improving to 34-17.

Tom Thibodeau has his roster figured out, but with so many trade deadline shake-ups in the conference, it remains to be seen how New York will stack up in the long run. One thing is certain — Thibodeau’s teams always play with grit.

#1. Taylor Jenkins (Last week’s ranking: #5)

Welcome to the top, Taylor Jenkins! The Grizzlies head coach takes the No. 1 spot for the first time, thanks to four straight wins that have solidified Memphis at No. 2 in the West.

Their trade deadline moves were minimal, but maybe they didn’t need anything drastic — the Grizzlies have had the best offense in the NBA over the last 10 games, going 9-1 in that stretch.

Jenkins and his squad are about to be tested, though — their next eight games include matchups against the Thunder, Suns (twice), Clippers, Pacers, Magic, Cavaliers and Knicks. It will be fascinating to see how Jenkins leads them through this tough slate.

