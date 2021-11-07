NBA Coach of the Year: November 6th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Week 3 of the 2021-22 NBA season is about to end and the teams have started to gather momentum. We are still a few weeks away until the conference standings start to take shape. There haven't been enough games to determine the end-of-the-season NBA playoff seeds. Every team has played roughly eight to ten games and these are merely their first impressions of the season.

However, the chatter around the NBA MVP award has already begun. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are strong contenders in the race. Meanwhile, players like Jimmy Butler and Ja Morant are also gaining traction through their dominant performances.

One of the season's accolades that isn't as glamorous is the NBA Coach of the Year award. Here are our power rankings for the top five coaches in the NBA. Many teams haven't had a great start to their season, and coaches like Steve Nash, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams and several others might feature on this list later as the year progresses.

#5 Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls Head coach Billy Donovan

Previous week’s NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 8; Games won - 6; Games lost - 2

Offensive Rating: 109.7 (9th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 102.6 (6th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 108.2 (15th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 101.2 (6th of 30)

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the surprises this NBA season. Many NBA scouts voted that the Bulls acquisition of DeMar DeRozan was a bad move. Under coach Billy Donovan, he is now leading the team in scoring with 27 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The core of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball haven't had any chemistry issues to begin the season. The team has a fluid offense involving ball movement and unselfish basketball.

Head coach Billy Donovan has maintained the team's defensive identity. They are sixth in the NBA in defensive rating and were ranked fourth last week. Many pundits criticized the team, suggesting that their early season record is only because of easier opponents. Coach Donovan and the Bulls displayed their playoff credentials by defeating the unbeaten Utah Jazz and then a 19-point comeback against the Boston Celtics.

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Interesting insight from Billy Donovan today about stagnant stretches for Bulls' ball movement/offense



Chalks part of it up to slow starts to games and trying to play catch up individually, not collectively. His goal is 5-7 players in double-figures each game. Full answer: Interesting insight from Billy Donovan today about stagnant stretches for Bulls' ball movement/offenseChalks part of it up to slow starts to games and trying to play catch up individually, not collectively. His goal is 5-7 players in double-figures each game. Full answer: https://t.co/oaj2Ik7Iyq

#4 Doc Rivers

Philadelphia 76ers Head coach Doc Rivers

Previous week’s NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 9; Games won - 7; Games lost - 2

Offensive Rating: 116.0 (1st of 30)

Defensive Rating: 107.1 (14th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 110.8 (10th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 102.3 (8th of 30)

Doc Rivers has always been one of the best coaches in the regular season. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 and has been one of the contenders on several occasions. The Philadelphia 76ers have shown the league that they are a strong team in the East even without Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid is struggling to shoot the ball a little but has still led the team to a 7-2 start.

Tyrese Maxey is having an incredible sophomore season so far. He has started every game so far and is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 assists per game. Seth Curry is lighting it up as well, shooting 53% from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game. If and when Ben Simmons comes back, the team's defense will improve as well. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle has entered the DPOY conversation.

𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 @RochesRWinners Ben Simmons is a great defender, but don’t overlook Matisse Thybulle as a DPOY candidate. nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… Ben Simmons is a great defender, but don’t overlook Matisse Thybulle as a DPOY candidate. nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar