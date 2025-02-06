NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 13 ft. Dyson Daniels

The NBA has finally reached one of its busiest times of the regular season, the trade deadline. In the midst of a plethora of moves, one player front and center in the DPOY conversation found himself dealt.

Late Saturday night, one of the biggest trades in NBA history was announced. The Dallas Mavericks parted with star guard Luka Doncic in exchange for LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

AD was putting together one of his best two-way seasons and was commonly brought up in the DPOY weekly ladder. He'll continue to keep himself in the running for the award, but with a different team.

As teams continue to make adjustments ahead of the playoff push, here is an updated look at the DPOY power rankings.

NBA DPOY power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Starting off this week's list is a player who has consistently made an appearance as of late, Brook Lopez. Despite approaching his 37th birthday, the Milwaukee Bucks veteran continues to be a strong anchor for their defense.

Just passed the halfway point in the season, Lopez is fourth in blocks per game. He's racked up at least two blocked shots in three of his last five outings, including three-block performances against the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers.

4) Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Next up is another player who has seen himself in NBA trade rumors this season, Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Despite his future looking uncertain at one point, he has had a bounce-back campaign defensively.

Kessler has shined as the last line of defense for the Jazz, averaging just over two blocks per game. He has a total of eight blocks over his last five outings, three of them coming Monday night in a nail-biting loss to the Indiana Pacers.

3) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Rounding out the top three is someone who could very well be a DPOY finalist in Jaren Jackson Jr. While many have brought up his stellar play on offense this season, he continues to be one of the league's more versatile defenders.

When it comes to "stocks" (steals + blocks), Jackson is among the best. On the season, he is averaging 1.3 steals along with 1.6 blocks. Jackson is fresh off one of his best two-way performances of the season, recording 31 points, one steal and three blocks against the San Antonio Spurs.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

In what is a common theme for these rankings, Dyson Daniels remains slotted in at No. 2. Leading the NBA in steals per game (3.0), the Atlanta Hawks guard can be considered a lock to be a DPOY finalist.

Along with providing lockdown perimeter defense, Daniels is also showcasing some shot-blocking ability in his recent stretch. Along with multiple games of four or more steals in the past week, he racked up three blocks against the Detroit Pistons.

1) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Securing the top spot again in this week's list is San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama. As long he remains in the lineup, he is the runaway favorite to take home Defensive Player of the Year.

Wemby is leading the NBA in blocks, averaging just under four a game. His best showing as of late came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, where he erased six shot attempts.

