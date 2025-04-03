NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 21 ft. Dyson Daniels 

Now in the month of April, the NBA regular season is in its final stages. Award races are slowly coming to a close, with Defensive Player of the Year being one of the tightest.

What was once a runaway has turned into a tight competition between a handful of competitors. Aside from numerous players having strong cases, the 65-game rule has also emerged as a key factor in the DPOY race.

In the last handful of games, some candidates are on the cusp of missing or making the mark. Depending on how this unfolds could determine who ends up being named a finalist.

Still with some time to go, here is one of the final DPOY power rankings before the 2025 NBA season ends.

NBA DPOY power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Lu Dort, OKC Thunder

With the OKC Thunder having a historic defensive season, some member of the team belongs in the discussion for DPOY. As their go-to option on the perimeter, Lu Dort has emerged as that candidate.

Along with providing high-level perimeter defense, Dort is averaging a career-high 1.1 steals per game. The Thunder guard has a chance to land his first All-Defense nomination and might sneak into the DPOY conversation.

4) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

One player who recently crossed over the 65-game mark is Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. He's been in the discussion for the majority of this season and is a favorite to be named a finalist.

While things have slightly gone astray for the Grizzlies, Jackson Jr. is putting together the best season of his NBA career. He's averaging over a steal and block per game, solidifying himself as one of the most impactful and versatile defenders in the league.

3) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Among the players who have drastically shot up the DPOY rankings in recent weeks is Draymond Green. Amid the Warriors' strong play since the trade deadline, many have argued the former All-Star deserves the award for a second time.

Similar to when the Warriors were at the peak of their dynasty, Green has provided elite-level defense on a nightly basis. One thing to watch with his case though is games played, which currently sits at 61. If he's able to get over the hump, Green is certainly the biggest dark horse for DPOY.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Firmly planted in a top-two spot all season, Dyson Daniels is a lock to be named a finalist for DPOY. He'll look to shake things up in the NBA as he attempts to secure the award as a backcourt player.

Daniels has thrived with the Hawks, emerging as arguably the best perimeter defender in the league. He continues to put up impressive steals numbers, averaging over three a game. Daniels is doing what he can to close the year out strong, racking up four or more steals in three of his last five games.

1) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Once again in the top spot is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. As an anchor for one of the NBA's top teams this season, he is another lock to be named a finalist.

The Cavs have been nothing short of dominant all season, and Mobley has played a key part in that. He's provided elite two-way play every night, putting him in the DPOY discussion for the second time in his young career.

Having Cleveland's strong season to boost his case, Mobley is by far the biggest threat to take home DPOY this season.

