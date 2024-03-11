NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024: Top 5 candidates after Week 20 ft. Anthony Davis

The 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award race remains essentially a battle for second place with less than 20 games to go. Nonetheless, the race has received an injection of intrigue in recent weeks following outlandish statistical performances from some of the league’s top interior defenders.

The latest sensational defensive stat line came courtesy of a nine-time All-Star who made history on Sunday. His dominant play helped him force his way back into the DPOY conversation after previously losing ground.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 20.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 20

#5 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis made history against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with his elite two-way play. The 31-year-old recorded 27 points, a season-high 25 rebounds, a career-best seven steals and three blocks.

In doing so, he became the first player ever to record 25-plus points, 25-plus rebounds and five-plus steals in a game. He also provided a significant boost to his DPOY case.

The Lakers haven’t been a top-tier defensive team, ranking 17th in defensive rating (115.3). Nevertheless, Davis has done his best to carry the team defensively all season.

The nine-time All-Star is holding opponents to just 47.4% shooting (-2.3%) and 56.9% shooting from within six feet of the rim (-7.1%). Meanwhile, he is contesting the seventh-most 2-pointers (8.0) and fourth-most overall shots per game (11.5).

Additionally, through 62 games, he ranks third in the NBA in rebounds (12.5) and fifth in blocks (2.5) per game.

Davis has played a substantial role in the Lakers’ (36-30, ninth in the Western Conference) midseason turnaround. While his team may not be good enough defensively for him to win DPOY, he has an outside shot at being named one of the three finalists.

#4 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen may not have the eye-popping traditional defensive stats that the other players in this year's DPOY race have. However, his case continues to be bolstered by his impact on the league’s No. 3-ranked defensive team (110.8 defensive rating).

The Cavaliers’ (41-23, third in the Eastern Conference) defensive rating improves to 109.3 with Allen on the floor, which would rank second. Meanwhile, he is limiting opponents to just 56.2% shooting from within six feet (-7.9%).

The 25-year-old ranks eighth in contested 2s per game (7.9) and ninth in contested shots per game (10.1). Additionally, Allen sits ninth in rebounding (10.5 rpg) while averaging a combined 1.9 steals and blocks through 59 games.

#3 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren (middle)

OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren’s statistical production has dropped off lately. However, he remains the primary interior defender for the West’s No. 1 seed (45-19), adding legitimacy to his DPOY candidacy.

The Thunder rank fourth in defensive rating (111.3), improving to 109.9 with Holmgren on the floor, good for second in the league. Meanwhile, the 2022 No. 2 pick is holding opponents to just 45.4% shooting (-4.9%) and 53.3% shooting from within six feet (-10.9%).

Holmgren is doing so while ranking second in contested 2s (10.3) and second in contested shots per game (12.3). Moreover, he ranks fourth in blocks (2.5 bpg) through 64 games, remaining one of two rookies in the top five.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama’s DPOY case suffered a minor blow this week, as he missed two games (right ankle sprain). Additionally, on Tuesday, he let Houston Rockets rising star center Alperen Sengun drop a career-high 45 points on him.

Nonetheless, the French phenom’s overall defensive impact on San Antonio and his videogame-like defensive stats are tough to ignore.

The Spurs (14-50, 15th in the West) rank just 23rd in defensive rating (117.3). But with Wembanyama on the court, their defensive rating improves to 112.2, the equivalent of the NBA’s seventh-best defense. Meanwhile, when he sits, the Spurs operate like the worst defensive team in the league (119.8 defensive rating).

The 2023 No. 1 pick is holding his matchups to just 46.4% shooting (-4.2%) and 54.3% shooting from within six feet (-10.1%).

Moreover, he remains first in blocks (3.4 bpg), 12th in rebounding (10.3 rpg) and tied for 13th in steals (1.3 spg) through 56 games. His massive wingspan has also allowed him to rank tied for seventh in deflections per game (2.9).

In his last nine games alone, Wembanyama has tallied a whopping 50 blocks and 19 steals. Thus, he continues to make pundits think twice about whether a player can be a serious DPOY candidate on a losing team.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert’s defensive impact was put on full display during his absence (right hamstring) on Sunday against the LA Lakers. Without Gobert, the Wolves were helpless defensively against Anthony Davis, allowing his aforementioned historic performance.

Nonetheless, Minnesota (44-21, third in the West) still has the league’s top defensive rating (108.3) by a wide margin, primarily due to Gobert’s elite rim protection. With the three-time All-Star on the floor, the Wolves’ defensive rating improves to 106.2.

Opponents are shooting just 42.9% (-6.8%) and 48.1% from within six feet (-15.1%) against Gobert. Meanwhile, he’s third in contested 2s (9.6) and fifth in contested shots per game (11.3).

Furthermore, the three-time DPOY ranks second in rebounds (12.9 rpg) and sixth in blocks (2.1 bpg) through 62 games.

Gobert’s latest FanDuel DPOY odds sit at -900, virtually cementing his status as the runaway favorite with 17 games remaining on Minnesota’s schedule.

