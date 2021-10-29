NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY): October 28th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA season has officially gotten underway as we find ourselves in week two of the year. There's been plenty of intriguing developments around the league, as well as some notable surprises. Some teams have struggled out of the gate with slow starts. Meanwhile, other teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls have been the talk of the league with their surprising start to the season.

With the 2021-22 NBA season officially starting, that means it's time to start tracking what players could be in contention for awards throughout the year. The NBA Defensive Player of the Year award continues to be one of the most intriguing accolades throughout the league. In the last four seasons, only two players have gone on to win the award. Those players include Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, who has won the award three times. Let's take a look at some of the players who are making an early appearance in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#5 Robert Williams III

Boston Celtcs big man Robert Williams III has been fantastic to start the NBA season

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 1.3, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 9.0, APG - 1.3, RPG - 6.3

Last Week: FG% - 71.4%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 77.8%

Overall: FG% - 71.4%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 77.8%

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III deserves some recognition on this list. While other players might get more attention, Williams has been sensational and makes his debut on the NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

Efrain Ramos @BLKRZN What a recovery block by Robert Williams! WOW! What a recovery block by Robert Williams! WOW! https://t.co/SofrumWZrh

In just three games last week, Williams went on to average 3.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He's been a serious factor on the defensive side of the ball with his ability to make plays and be disruptive to opposing offenses.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 22.7, APG - 5.7, RPG - 10.7

Overall: PPG - 22.7, APG - 5.7, RPG - 10.7

Last Week: FG% - 45.1%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 70.4%

Overall: FG% - 45.1%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 70.4%

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on this list. The talented superstar has been off to another great start this year, filling up the box score on both sides of the ball. During the opening week of action, Giannis went on to average 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over the course of three games. It seems as if each year the "Greek Freak" continues to take serious strides in his game. With a physically imposing physique and the ability to defend multiple positions, Giannis will be a serious contender to find himself near the top of these rankings throughout the NBA season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar