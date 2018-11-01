NBA: Derrick Rose's top 4 Highest-scoring games

Derrick Rose has had some wonderful performances in the NBA

Derrick Rose is one of the most electrifying players of all-time. A career plagued by injuries, Rose's story is an emotional one. From becoming the youngest MVP in the history of NBA to signing one-year veteran's minimum deals just at the age of 29 talks about how his career took a dip.

However, Rose has always proved that he is a fighter and even after a lot of injuries and surgeries, it is incredible how Rose still continues to fight to get better and turns back the clock once in a while.

The 30-year old is currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is coming off the bench and producing some magic. We dedicate this article to his basketball greatness as we take a look at four of his highest-scoring games so far in the NBA.

#4 42 vs San Antonio Spurs, 17th February 2011

Derrick Rose had himself a night

Stat line: 42 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and a block on 64.3 % shooting

It was the final game for the Bulls before the All-Star break and Rose had himself a night against arguably the best team in the NBA that season, San Antonio Spurs. He scored 42 points to give the Bulls, a 99-89 win.

The Bulls never trailed in this game and at one point of time, they were up by as many as 14 points. This came on the back of a strong performance from Rose who went 18-28 from the field with a very efficient field-goal percentage of 64.3. He was in his bag, the entire game and turned the ball over, only once.

Rose was +15 in the game and was the highest scorer on the night after featuring in 38 minutes of action. The stadium was filled with MVP chants and he would become the youngest MVP in the history of NBA, a few months later.

#3 42 at Indiana Pacers, 18th March 2011

Rose's 42 points could not get the Win for the Bulls

Stat line: 42 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a block on 40.7 % shooting

Rose scored 42 points once again in the same season when the Bulls played Pacers on the road. Although the Bulls lost the game, 115-108, Rose scored 42 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists on the night, but was very rusty and went 11-27 from the field.

