NBA: Top 5 players with the most 50-Point Games

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 69 // 31 Oct 2018, 09:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Jordan is a lock on this prestigious list

Throughout the history of the NBA, we have seen some terrific scorers who registered monstrous numbers for fun and killed the opposition teams single-handedly. These scorers used their skill and strength to post numbers, people only dream of.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only player in the NBA to ever score 100 points. These legendary players walked in every night and brought the house down exploding for brilliant numbers and will forever be remembered by the fans.

Also Read: 5 MVPs who never won an NBA Title

Through the course of this article, let us take a look at the top five NBA players with highest 50-point performances.

#5 Rick Barry, 14

Rick Barry's unorthodox underhand free-throw

Career Stats: 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game

Rick Barry was selected by the San Francisco Warriors in the 1965 NBA draft with the second overall pick. He is the only player in the history to lead the NCAA, ABA and NBA in scoring and carried the team to the championship in 1975. He won the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

He won his solitary Finals MVP that year after sweeping the Washington Bullets in the finals. During his 16-years tenure in the NBA, he played for multiple teams but is fondly remembered for his years with the Warriors. He is the franchise leader in steals per game with 2.3.

The Small forward is the youngest player to score 57 points in a game. He recorded this against the New York Knicks on the road in 1965. Barry also holds the record for highest point averaged in the NBA Finals with 36.3. During his long career, he netted above 50 points in 14 games.

Also Read: 5 highest scoring games of Stephen Curry's NBA Playoffs career

1 / 5 NEXT