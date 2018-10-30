NBA: 5 Craziest triple-doubles of all-time

Shaquille O''Neal

A triple-double is recorded when a player gets to double-digits in three of the five statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks). It is one of the most prestigious achievements for a player and is an indication of their overall ability to change the game.

Throughout the history of NBA, we have seen some really dominant players who messed on the court and recorded triple-double. Oscar Robertson leads the league in the list of All-time triple-double leaders with 181.

In this article, let us take a look at five of the craziest triple-doubles that were ever recorded in the NBA.

#5 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is one of the best passers in the history of NBA

Stat line: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists

Rajon Rondo is known for his ability to dish out dimes like it is nothing. He has a terrific game-sense and is one of the best passers in the history of NBA. He led the league in assists 3-times (2012, 2013, 2016) and also won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

He is known for his ability to stuff the stat-sheet and recorded 41 triple-doubles in the NBA. 10 of those have come in the playoffs. Last year, he played a key role in the Pelicans' incredible season. Rondo received a lot of praise for his performance in the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans swept the Blazers although they were the underdogs before the start of the series.

Rondo's most memorable triple-double came against the New York Knicks in 2012 at the TD Garden when he recorded 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists to take the Celtics home. He came close to having a rare 20-20-20 game and had himself a night. The stadium was filled with loud chants of 'Rondo' and to this day, it is one of his most iconic stat lines.

