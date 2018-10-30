×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA: 5 Craziest triple-doubles of all-time

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
156   //    30 Oct 2018, 07:45 IST

Shaquille O''Neal
Shaquille O''Neal

A triple-double is recorded when a player gets to double-digits in three of the five statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks). It is one of the most prestigious achievements for a player and is an indication of their overall ability to change the game.

Throughout the history of NBA, we have seen some really dominant players who messed on the court and recorded triple-double. Oscar Robertson leads the league in the list of All-time triple-double leaders with 181.

Also Read: 6 stories that prove there will never be another Kobe Bryant

In this article, let us take a look at five of the craziest triple-doubles that were ever recorded in the NBA.

#5 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is one of the best passers in the history of NBA
Rajon Rondo is one of the best passers in the history of NBA

Stat line: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists

Rajon Rondo is known for his ability to dish out dimes like it is nothing. He has a terrific game-sense and is one of the best passers in the history of NBA. He led the league in assists 3-times (2012, 2013, 2016) and also won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

He is known for his ability to stuff the stat-sheet and recorded 41 triple-doubles in the NBA. 10 of those have come in the playoffs. Last year, he played a key role in the Pelicans' incredible season. Rondo received a lot of praise for his performance in the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans swept the Blazers although they were the underdogs before the start of the series.

Rondo's most memorable triple-double came against the New York Knicks in 2012 at the TD Garden when he recorded 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists to take the Celtics home. He came close to having a rare 20-20-20 game and had himself a night. The stadium was filled with loud chants of 'Rondo' and to this day, it is one of his most iconic stat lines.

Also Read: 5 highest-scoring games by Kevin Durant

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Shaquille O'Neal Wilt Chamberlain NBA top 20 NBA 1990s Top 10 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: CP3 to Rockets - 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicting Western Conference's Top 4 teams...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in Golden State Warriors' History 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Class Comparison: 2009 vs 2011 - Which one was...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Top 5 shooting guards
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP candidates
RELATED STORY
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Signature moves to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us