NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy advice for Fanduel and DraftKings - January 6th, 2021

The NBA DFS player pool will be loaded with talent tonight as 22 teams will be in action in the 2020-21 NBA season.

With an NBA slate that will consist of over 20 All-Stars, it will be important to find the best value in your NBA DFS roster.

This article will examine the top five must-have NBA DFS pickups for today's games, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

With so many All-Stars in today's NBA slate, you will need to avoid any picks that are in the 9K range or above, as it will take up too much salary space.

There is a large enough talent pool where it is possible to fill a starting roster with a 30.0 expected point average for each player.

Below, you will find a list of the top five players you should pick in your NBA daily fantasy lineups that will provide the most value for your salary cap. Each position has both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - John Wall

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets

FD- $8500 DK - $7400 | Opponent - Indiana Pacers | Proj Pts FD - 34.5 DK - 34.6

John Wall is back playing for the first time in over two years but has shown no sign of rust at all, averaging 21.3 points per game.

Wall has a value of 4.7x, but his price is higher on the FanDuel app. Regardless, the five-time All-Star is a must-have with 34+ projected points - one of the highest amongst point guards.

Look for Wall to get 25 points against an Indiana team that has given up 100 points or more in all but one game this season.

NBA DFS: SG - Devin Booker

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

FD- $7600 DK - $7900 | Opponent - Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts FD - 37.5 DK - 35.1

Devin Booker is listed at a 4.9x value. His under 8K price to go along with his projected 35 or more points makes him a must-have in everybody's NBA DFS lineups.

Booker is averaging 21.1 points per game and his additional 4.4 assists, giving the Phoenix Suns a top-10 offensive rating.

Expect Booker to catch fire from three against the Raptors, who have given up over 120 points in their last two games.

NBA DFS: SF - OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

FD- $5800 DK - $5700 | Opponent - Phoenix Sun | Proj Pts FD - 27.9 DK - 28.2

OG Anunoby is one of the most proficient players in the league, with a 70% field goal percentage from two. His lower price puts him at a 4.9x value making him a great NBA DFS pickup.

OG Anunoby's stat line in the first half: 12 points, two boards, one assist, three steals, two blocks, two 3-pointers and no turnovers in 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LFFbRNFh4O — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) December 30, 2020

With the Toronto Raptors' struggles this season, look for Anunoby to gain a larger role on offense and put up season-best numbers against the Suns.

NBA DFS: PF - Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

FD- $7900 DK - $7800 | Opponent - Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts FD - 35.6 DK - 34.4

Zion Williamson has shown many signs of brilliance this season. However, we are still waiting for him to consistently perform at an All-Star level in his first year without minute restrictions.

Zion is averaging 20.5 points a game on 57.9% shooting. Expect him to boost those numbers against the Thunder and have full control of the paint, as he will be matched up against the 34-year-old Al Horford.

NBA DFS: C - Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

FD- $7200 DK - $7300 | Opponent - Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts FD - 37.7 DK - 38.1

Deandre Ayton is the top pick for Centers today in today's NBA DFS slate at a 5.2x value. The 2018 first overall draft pick is averaging a double-double this season.

Look for Ayton to continue his another double-double performances with at least 20 points against a Toronto Raptors team that lost their starting center, Segre Ibaka, this offseason.