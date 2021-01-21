NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for January 21

The NBA is set to have six teams in action tonight to close out the first month of the 2020-21 season, and the NBA DFS slate has a plethora of playmakers. Among the six teams set to take the floor tonight is LeBron James and the LA Lakers, who will be in action tonight against the back-to-back MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET.

That matchup will be followed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors closing out the night at 10 PM ET against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

Would Curry, Antetokounmpo, or James be a wise centerpiece in your Thursday NBA DFS lineup? Or are you looking to build a strong all-around roster of players with low price/high value?

With only three games tipping off tonight, there will be a lot of overlapping amongst fantasy lineups. That means that it will be important to try to separate yourself and select a value-filled roster.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Thursday slate.

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections and value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Jrue Holiday

FD- $7600 DK - $6600 | Opponent - LA Lakers | Proj Pts FD - 33.8 DK - 34.1 | Value FD - 4.5x DK - 5.2x

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball.

Jrue Holiday is expected to earn 33+ fantasy points tonight against the LA Lakers, making him a great NBA DFS selection at his current listing price.

Holiday is likely to build off his latest performance - where he had 22 points and six assists - as he will have a height and weight advantage over his matchup, Dennis Schroder.

NBA DFS: SG - Jordan Clarkson

FD- $6300 DK - $6100 | Opponent - New Orleans Pelicans | Proj Pts FD - 28.7 DK - 30.0 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.9x

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz drives the ball around Lonzo Ball.

Jordan Clarkson remains to be a great NBA DFS value pick. Clarkson has averaged 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in his last six games, per NBA Central.

Jordan Clarkson’s last 6 games:



20.3 PPG

5.7 RPG

2.8 APG

49% FG

44% 3PT

100% FT

Jazz 6-0



Season averages:

17.6 PPG - 49% FG - 43% 3PT -94% FT



6MOY? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/g1q2k1oDN1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 20, 2021

Expect the front-runner for the Sixth Man of the Year to continue to have another great game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He collected 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assist in his last matchup over the Pelicans.

NBA DFS: SF - Khris Middleton

FD- $8000 DK - $7600 | Opponent - LA Lakers | Proj Pts FD - 36.6 DK - 36.9 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.9x

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a layup against

Khris Middleton is in the midst of his best scoring season as a professional. He is averaging 22.1 points on 52.7% shooting.

Middleton is in the top 5% of the league in terms of shooting efficiency, scoring an average of 132 points per 100 shots, per cleaningtheglass.com.

Look for Middleton to continue his hot shooting against the LA Lakers, who just gave up 115 points in their last game.

NBA DFS: PF - Zion Williamson

FD- $8000 DK - $7700 | Opponent - Utah Jazz | Proj Pts FD - 35.6 DK - 34.4 | Value FD - 4.5x DK - 4.5x

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson has found his rhythm for the New Orlean Pelicans. In his last five games, he has averaged 27.8 points 7.4 rebounds.

Zion Williamson is averaging 27.8 points on 65.2% shooting in the last 5 games.



The Pelicans have lost 5 of their last 6. pic.twitter.com/nD0jiWpLS0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2021

Zion is likely to record another 25+ performance tonight against the Utah Jazz, a team he scored 32 points against in the previous matchup.

NBA DFS: C - Mitchell Robinson

FD- $5600 DK - $6000 | Opponent - Golden State Warriors | Proj Pts FD - 28.0 DK - 28.4 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 4.7x

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson is a great NBA DFS value pick at the Center position. Robinson will have a matchup advantage against the Warriors' James Wiseman, who is still learning his defensive rotations.

Expect Robinson to control the paint and earn easy buckets from offensive rebounds. The 22-year-old is in the top 1% of the NBA for offensive rebounding, bringing down 13.1% of his team's misses, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Bobby Portis - PF/C

FD- $4900 DK - $4300 | Proj Pts FD - 21.5 DK - 22.0 | Value FD - 4.4x DK - 5.1x

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - SG/SF

FD- $4000 DK - $3700 | Proj Pts FD - 17.8 DK - 18.3 | Value FD - 4.4x DK - 4.9x

Steven Adams - C

FD- $5200 DK - $5700 | Proj Pts FD - 29.3 DK - 30.1 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 5.3x

Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies lays on the ground.

Unfortunately, like many situations this year, COVID-19 impacted the NBA DFS outcome yesterday due to the late-notice postponement of the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies game.

However, our NBA DFS value picks that did take the floor last night had quality performances.

Below you will see a recap of how our recommended value players performed.

Do note that NBA DFS value picks are players you include in your fantasy lineups to offset the bigger name stars' larger salary price.

Ja Morant: DNP

Tyler Herro: DNP

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 16 points | 9 rebounds | 0 assists

John Collins: 31 points | 11 rebounds | 0 assists

Enes Kanter: DNP