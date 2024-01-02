With the NBA season drawing closer and closer to its midpoint, fans and the media are getting a better idea of who could potentially win the league's annual awards such as the DPOY. The race for this prestigious individual award is heating up as several players look to be in a position to take the award away from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Here are the top five candidates to win the award for the best defender in the league as we enter a new year.

2023-24 NBA DPOY Power Rankings after Week 10

#5, Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday can win a DPOY with the Celtics

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA, with a league-leading 26-6 record. A huge reason for them being at this spot is because they have one of the league's best defenses. In fact, they are currently third in Defensive Rating with 110.4.

A huge reason for this is that they have one of the best perimeter defenders on their squad with Jrue Holiday. Statistically, the numbers have not been there for Holiday as he has only averaged 0.9 steals per game. However, this does not tell the whole story of how well he can lead the team on offense and how he can make life difficult for any perimeter player on offense.

His defensive abilities make him one of the few perimeter players with a realistic chance of winning the DPOY once the season ends.

#4, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is an underrated two-way player

Milwaukee Bucks Center Brook Lopez continues to be an effective contributor on both ends of the floor for his team. His experience and leadership are important for the Bucks as they try to win another championship and his defensive value is perhaps his best contribution.

He is currently tied for first in blocks per game with 3.1, ensuring that shots at the rim do not come easy when he is on the floor. Thankfully, DPOY is an individual award so despite his team's overall struggle on the defensive end, he still has a chance of adding this award to his list of accomplishments.

#3, Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo continues to display his defensive prowess

The Miami Heat are one of the grittiest teams in the NBA right now due to the leadership of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They currently hold the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-14 record and are looking like a lock for the playoffs once the season ends.

They can thank Adebayo for their success as he has been the team's best defender. Not only has he been making it difficult for opponents to score in the paint (1.0 BPG), but he has also been consistent in forcing turnovers (1.1 SPG).

#2, Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been the best defender for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have struggled to win consistently as they find themselves with a 17-17 record in a tough Western Conference. However, Anthony Davis has been a bright spot for them and the fans are hoping that the team can rally around him as they make a push for a playoff spot.

Davis is currently leading the league in rebounds per game with 12.3 and he has also been their anchor on defense as he has been averaging 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. His ability in both defending the rim and forcing turnovers makes him a solid DPOY candidate.

#1, Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is in position to win his fourth DPOY award

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is no stranger to the DPOY award as he has won it three times already (2018, 2019, 2021). He has been a huge proponent for the Minnesota Timberwolves becoming a powerhouse on defense as they lead the league in defensive rating (108.2).

His presence made it difficult for others to score against the Timberwolves close to the basket as their opponents are only shooting 60.9% within 5 feet (6th in the league) and 38.3% between 5-9 feet (4th in the league). Gobert is also leading the NBA in Defensive Win Shares this season with 0.175. Individually, he is averaging 2.1 blocks per game making him a prime candidate for DPOY.