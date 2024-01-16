In the league's history, winners of the NBA DPOY award feature some of the most elite defenders in basketball history. Regardless of the position, the winners of this award have established great defensive reputations in their careers. There is still no clear winner for this year's season, but one thing remains clear, these players will make it their business to make it difficult for offensive players to score.

The candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award have showcased quality defensive plays throughout this season and only seem to just be getting started. A great defender isn't solely focused on getting blocks or steals but also makes the necessary effort to secure defensive rebounds and get stops over opponents.

Here's a look at the top five candidates for the 2023-24 NBA DPOY award after Week 12 Power Rankings, as per Sports Betting Dime's Sascha Paruk.

NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24 after Week 12

#5, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

On the NBA DPOY list is the reigning 2022-233 league MVP, Joel Embiid. The Sixers star is having another excellent season on both ends of the floor. The shotmaking is already a given when it comes to Embiid, but his elite rim protection sometimes goes unnoticed due to his sheer offensive talent.

This season, Embiid has a 106.7 defensive rating while also averaging 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

#4, Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has made the All-Defensive second team four times. This season is no different for the big man who has made a reputation of being able to guard multiple positions. When it comes to being consistent on defense, look no further than Adebayo.

This season, he has a 109.7 defensive rating while averaging 1.0 bpg and 1.0 spg.

#3, Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Anthony Davis

Next on the NBA DPOY list, Anthony Davis remains one of the league's best two-way players today. Rim protection, defensive rebounding, quick closeouts and perimeter defense, AD can do it all. Despite some inconsistent moments this season, Davis is still a tough matchup to get past for offensive players.

In his 12th season, the LA Lakers forward has a 108.4 defensive rating while putting up 2.5 bpg and 1.2 spg.

#2, Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren has looked impressive, especially on defense. Despite his skinny frame, Holmgren has been a standout defender and one of the key factors to the Thunder's success.

In his rookie year, Chet Holmgren has a 108.9 defensive rating while putting up 2.5 bpg and 0.7 spg.

#1, Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert tops the list with his team having the NBA's No. 1-ranked defense. The towering big man has already won three NBA DPOY awards and has not missed a step this season. His rim protection is top-notch and a catalyst for the Timberwolves' perimeter defense.

In his 11th season, Gobert has a 103.7 defensive rating while averaging 2.1 bpg and 0.7 spg.

