NBA Draft 2020: 5 teams that might have made a mistake on draft night

The recently-concluded NBA Draft 2020 was an opportunity for teams in the league to either add young talents to their squad or move their selections in order to trade for a star.

The objective for all the teams was to improve the current roster, and franchises like the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks were able to do so. However, there were some teams who didn't make the right decisions during the event.

5 teams that might have made a mistake in NBA Draft 2020

In this article, we will take a look at 5 teams that dropped the ball in NBA Draft 2020 by either not going for the right players or by trading their pick in return for a star.

#1- Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were unable to move the No. 2 pick in NBA Draft 2020 for a star and ended up selecting the 19-year-old center, James Wiseman.

The Warriors will now have to rely on Wiseman for their championship aspirations, which is not the safest option to have, considering how good the teams in the Western Conference are right now.

Last season was supposed to be a "gap year" for the Golden State Warriors, a detour into irrelevance before a swift return to championship contention.

Stephen Curry will turn 33 this season while Draymond Green and Thompson will both turn 31. Wiseman will have to come good this year or it will turn out to be a difficult season for Steve Kerr's men.

Advertisement

7'1 James Wiseman can shoot threes and handle the ball like a guard pic.twitter.com/BwvcpFEp7i — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) November 23, 2020

#2- Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

For a second straight year, the Boston Celtics entered the draft in a power position, with three first-round picks at their disposal. Like last year, they walked away from NBA Draft 2020 without even securing a likely starter.

The Celtics picked Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, two players who will need some time to come good in the NBA and certainly don't help the team's championship aspirations.

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics were able to reach the Eastern Conference finals last season but lost to the Miami Heat in six games. The expectation from the team was to make moves that will help them go further in the post-season. However, after drafting a bunch of developmental pieces in NBA Draft 2020, it is unlikely that the franchise will be able to do so.

Aaron Nesmith on how he and Pritchard could potentially fill in after Gordon Hayward’s departure: “We don’t really know. We’ve never played in the NBA before.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 24, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics receive a massive $27.9M exception after completing a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward