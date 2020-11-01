NBA Draft 2020: 5 teams that would be wise to go after LaMelo Ball

As the night of NBA Draft 2020 approaches, NBA trade options and rumors abound about many prospects, one of them being Lamelo Ball. While insiders have said that the prospect's stock has fluctuated significantly, the 19-year-old's immense talent and potential are undeniable.

Considering the same, there are many top five franchises that could benefit a lot by acquiring Lamelo Ball on NBA Draft night 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: Five teams that need to go after Lamelo Ball

For this list, we have considered the abilities and talent of Lamelo Ball and which franchises in the NBA could be most benefited from the same. Additionally, we have also paid cognizance to the teams that could need the star power of Ball the most. So without further ado, let us take a look at the five teams that should look to acquire Lamelo Ball in the NBA Draft 2020.

#5 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were awarded the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020. Considering its potential value as an asset, many have assumed that the franchise could trade it away. However, Lamelo could fit the needs of the contending Warriors.

The team's roster currently needs depth, specifically in their guard and center positions. However, with reports stating that the Golden State Warriors could be prepared to bring in a free agent like Dwight Howard, that flips the script completely.

As talented as LaMelo Ball is, teams are worried about swinging for the fences on his potential and whiffing badly. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/e3NjOLuU1C — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) October 30, 2020

Lamelo Ball, who has defensive potential as well, would provide the Golden State Warriors the depth it sorely needs.

Moreover, with Lamelo Ball's unique abilities, not only could the player contribute immediately but even potentially become the centerpiece pf the franchise in the future. If the franchise places trust in the player, Lamelo Ball could more than likely deliver on the Golden State Warriors' lofty expectations in the very near future.

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves sorely need a secondary playmaker. Jordan McLaughlin has not been bad as a backup point guard but lacks the elite playmaking skills needed on a winning team, while D'Angelo Russell has lacked the consistency to take on a bigger role.

That leaves the Timberwolves looking at NBA Draft 2020 for a talented passer, something that Lamelo Ball arguably excels at being more than anyone else in the upcoming draft.

He can see passing lanes that defenders wouldn't even consider, while he is also versatile and can switch roles to become a high-volume scorer.

Listen in as LaMelo Ball dishes on what he can bring to the NBA. #NBADraft2020 | @HenryFordNews pic.twitter.com/9wtI42TzhM — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 28, 2020

Lamelo Ball has what the Minnesota Timberwolves need right now, and it would be a shame of the franchise passed up on him on draft night.