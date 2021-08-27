NBA Draft Class of 2011: Celebrating 10 years of perhaps the most underrated class of players

The 2021 NBA draft class features four highly-rated prospects, all expected to have big futures in the NBA. NBA fans were able to get a first glimpse of the rivalry between number 1 pick Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, who was picked 2nd overall by the Houston Rockets.

Additionally, the Toronto Raptors sprang a surprise when they picked Scottie Barnes over the projected number 4 pick in Jalen Suggs, with their immediate need for a center perhaps influencing their decision. While nobody expects the 2021 NBA draft class to emerge as one of the best ever, it has enough talent to make an immediate impact on the league in the coming season.

The following article looks at the 2011 NBA draft class on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, with a range of elite stars lighting up the NBA and exceeding expectations.

On this day, Kyrie was the first pick of the 2011 NBA draft despite



— An injury limiting him to 11 games in his lone season at Duke

— Only participating in medical tests at the NBA combine



He still won ROY in a class that includes Kemba, Klay & Kawhi pic.twitter.com/aQX0z80GTh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2020

2011 NBA draft class: Looking back at one of the most underrated class of rookies

The 2011 NBA draft class featured a 19-year old Kyrie Irving who was picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers as their first overall pick. Irving, a seven-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion alongside LeBron James, has developed into one of the most skillful NBA players to have ever played in the league and deserved to be the no. 1 pick.

However, Irving was just one of the many stars that joined the NBA that season. Derrick Williams and Enes Kanter were the 2nd and 3rd overall picks, with the former retiring at the age of 27 while the latter most recently played for the Portland Trail Blazers and recently moved to the Boston Celtics. Kanter has never won a championship but joins a talented Celtics roster that underperformed last season.

Miami Heat v Orlando Magic

Moving on, the 2011 NBA draft class also featured the likes of Tristan Thompson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bismack Biyombo and Kemba Walker as the 4th, 5th, 7th and the 9th overall picks of the draft. All of of them have enjoyed successful NBA careers, with Valanciunas recently joining the New Orleans Pelicans after a three-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, there were multiple other major stars who were not projected to turn out as elite NBA players but proved people wrong. First and foremost, one half of the Golden State Warriors’ “Splash Brothers” duo in Klay Thompson was the 11th overall pick in the draft. Considered to be one of the best shooters of all time, Thompson has won three NBA championships till date and has five All-Star appearances to his name. He will return after a long injury layoff for the Warriors next season.

Tobias Harris became the fourth member of the 2011 NBA Draft class to reach 10,000 career points:



✅ Kemba Walker

✅ Kyrie Irving

✅ Klay Thompson

✅ Harris



Three more members of that class – Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Nikola Vucevic – are within 250 points of the mark. pic.twitter.com/RwesPk8gXL — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 7, 2021

The 2011 NBA draft also features Markieff Morris and his brother Marcus alongside Alec Burks. Markieff trumped his brother by becoming the first to win the NBA championship when he did so alongside LeBron James at the LA Lakers while Marcus played an important role for the LA Clippers the past season. Alec Burkes is a decent three-point shooter who played the previous season for the New York Knicks.

The 2011 NBA draft class also included some truly elite stars who were not highly rated. This includes Tobias Harris, who had his most successful season in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Arguably one of the best two-way players in the league, Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title and was picked 15th overall by the Indiana Pacers. Leonard was then traded to the San Antonio Spurs, leading them to what was his first NBA championship in 2014. Leonard helped the Clippers to two unlikely comebacks in the playoffs last time around and was unlucky to be ruled out of the Western Conference Finals.

One of the best Centers in the league, Nikola Vucevic was the 16th overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the draft, another team that passed on an elite NBA talent. After starting just 15 NBA games his rookie year, Vucevic was traded to the Orlando Magic, where he produced three straight double-double seasons. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls last season and is still regarded as one of the best centers in the NBA.

Overall, the likes of Iman Shumpert and Reggie Jackson were also part of the 2011 NBA draft class, and both have been able to carve out successful careers since. Last but not least, a certain Jimmy Butler was yet another elite player who was also part of the 2011 draft class. Butler was picked 30th overall by the Chicago Bulls and has played the last three seasons for the Miami Heat, most notably helping them to the NBA Finals against the LA Lakers in 2020.

