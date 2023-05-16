Create

NBA Draft Combine 2023: Top 5 Centers, Guards & Forwards explored

By Asmir Pekmic
Modified May 16, 2023 12:40 GMT
Many talented players participate in the NBA Draft Combine (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA Draft Combine 2023 is underway, and many talented young players are doing their best to increase their draft stock. The 2023 NBA draft takes place in June, which is why players are working to improve their draft stock before then.

This year's combine event features many prospects who will be lottery picks, from Scoot Henderson to Brandon Miller. Unfortunately, Victor Wembanyama is not attending the event, which is why we'll omit him from the article.

Top 5 guards in the NBA Draft Combine 2023

Henderson is arguably the best guard at the NBA Draft Combine 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

Scoot Henderson is a projected second pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but there are many other talented players. Amen and Ausar Thompson, Henderson's teammates, are also great and will likely be lottery picks.

Cason Wallace, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Kentucky, is another projected lottery pick, along with Keyonte George. Both of them are projected to be late lottery picks, but could use the NBA Draft Combine to improve their draft stock.

Top 5 guards:

  • Scoot Henderson
  • Amen Thompson
  • Cason Wallace
  • Ausar Thompson
  • Keyonte George

Top 5 forwards

Miller is a fantastic forward who'll be another lottery pick (Image via Getty Images)

Brandon Miller's off-court trouble did not stop him from being a projected lottery pick. The Alamaba forward is impressive and will likely be picked third after Henderson and Victor Wembanyama.

This year's NBA Draft Combine event has many other talented forward, and there is a good chance that all of them will be lottery picks.

Jarace Walker was a double-double machine at Houston, while Cam Whitmore put on great performances at Villanova. Taylor Hendricks is arguably the third-best power forward in the class, and Gradey Dick is the second-best small forward, right after Miller.

Top 5 forwards:

  • Brandon Miller
  • Jarace Walker
  • Taylor Hendricks
  • Cam Whitmore
  • Gradey Dick

Top 5 centers

Wembanyama will not attend the annual event (Image via Getty Images)

Since Victor Wembanyama is not present at the NBA Draft Combine, many other centers will use this opportunity to increase their draft stock. However, it's unlikely that any of them will be lottery picks.

Dereck Lively is the only center who is projected to be selected in the first round. Zach Edey, a 7-4 big man who was named the National Player of the Year, is a projected second-round pick.

Top 5 centers:

  • Dereck Lively
  • James Nnaji
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis
  • Zach Edey
  • Adama Sanogo

