NBA Draft Projections (22nd June) 2023: Final projections hours before the draft

The 2023 NBA draft is almost upon us. With prospects like Victor Wembanyama, this draft night is set to be a historic one and could change the game of basketball forever.

Let's explore the final projections of the 2023 NBA draft just hours before it happens.

2023 NBA Draft projections: Round 1

#1, Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

The 7-foot-4 19-year-old is set to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft. This is not a surprise by any measure. Victor Wembanyama will be drafted by the Spurs in what could potentially turn out to be the greatest first pick in the history of the NBA.

There is no ceiling when it comes to Wembanyama. If he is as good as advertised, we could be looking at a generational talent similar to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

#2, Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

2023 NBA Draft Combine

At 6-foot-9, Miller is the perfect wing player for the Charlotte Hornets. His fit will be seamless next to Lamelo Ball as compared to Scoot Henderson. Miller can attack the rim and help facilitate the offense by finding the open man. His addition could help Hornets unlock the next level.

#3, Scoot Henderson - Portland Trail Blazers

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Although it's hard to imagine Henderson fitting in alongside Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers will still likely pick him because he is much better than the rest of the draft players. It would be interesting to see though if Trail Blazers look to trade him or Damian Lillard, despite recent reports suggesting that Trail Blazers are closed off to a Lillard trade.

#4, Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets

2023 NBA Draft Combine

The Houston Rockets could draft Amen Thompson who is a brilliant playmaker and an exceptional athlete. He is a versatile defender and could take over the Houston Rockets offense. If the Rockets further add James Harden, it could bolster the roster enough to make a run in the playoffs.

#5, Jarace Walker - Detroit Pistons

Auburn v Houston

The Detroit Pistons could draft Jarace Walker, who has a strong build and is a versatile player. As a PF, he can still shoot 3-pointers and would fit well on the roster. Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver is known to pick players with strong physical builds and Walker perfectly fits this description.

#6, Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

Illinois v Arkansas

Anthony Black could easily be a higher pick in the draft. He is arguably the best perimeter defender in the current draft class. He would fit well with the Orlando Magic given his competitive spirit. However, his jumper will likely raise concerns in the front office.

#7, Taylor Hendricks - Indiana Pacers

UCF v Cincinnati

Taylor Hendricks is one of the best 3-and-D players and would fit well with the Indiana Pacers, who are trying to improve their shooting and defense. He is also a versatile defender who has a bounce to his athleticism.

#8, Ausar Thompson - Washington Wizards

2023 NBA Draft Combine

Ausar Thompson is an explosive prospect with a need for improvement at shooting. That said, he can still add a lot of value to any offensive or defensive scheme with his quick feet.

#9, Cam Whitmore - Utah Jazz

Connecticut v Villanova

Cam Whitmore is a dynamic player when he attacks the basket. While he has been tumbling down in the draft prospects, he could still be picked by the Utah Jazz who could use his offense.

#10, Bilal Coulibaly - Dallas Mavericks

Bilal Coulibaly is a teammate of Wenbenyama and they played well together. Coulibaly is a good athlete and a great jumper. He is one of the youngest players in the draft and would fit well with Luka Doncic. As such, he could have a huge upside.

#11, Gradey Dick - Orlando Magic

With the Magic's offense struggling, Gradey Dick will be the perfect answer. Dick made over 40% of his threes in the Big 12. He is an effective catch-and-shoot player who can help the offense.

#12, Dereck Lively II - Oklahoma City Thunder

Dereck Lively is a potential center who can block shots and shoot the ball from a distance. His 7-foot-1-inch size will add defensive strength to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#13, Cason Wallace -Toronto Raptors

Cason Wallace is not elite at something but is still a very strong draft prospect. He would fit on the Toronto Raptors with his play-making and shooting abilities.

#14, Jalen Hood-Schifino - New Orleans Pelicans

Jalen Hood-Schifino will potentially be the last lottery pick. He is a playmaking guard with size and good ball handling. Schifino could help facilitate the offense with Ingram and Zion on the court.

#15, Keyonte George - Atlanta Hawks

Keyonte George could add extra offense to the Atlanta Hawks with his incredible shooting. George finished eighth in the Big 12 with 77 threes the last season and his addition would make the Hawks a tough team to stop.

#16, Jordan Hawkins - Utah Jazz

Jordan Hawkins could come in and instantly impact the Jazz offense. He is a 42.8% shooter from beyond the arc and made 109 triples over two years at UConn. He is a deadly catch-and-shoot player.

#17, Kobe Bufkin - Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bukfin could easily be a lottery pick. His tremendous IQ and playmaking ability are attractive and he is a versatile player who could develop a shot to help the Lakers' rotation.

#18, Olivier-Maxence Prosper - Miami Heat

Olivier-Maxence Prosper could add defensive tenacity to the Miami Heat. Prosper is a 6-foot-8-inch player who can guard multiple positions at a high level.

#19, Nick Smith Jr. - Golden State Warriors

Nick Smith might've fallen down in the draft but he remains a strong prospect. He is a confident shooter and could work well alongside the best shooting duo in NBA history. If it wasn't for injury, he would be a much higher pick.

#20, Brandin Podziemski - Houston Rockets via Clippers

Brandin Podziemski would make a great rotation player if the Rockets can add James Harden. Podziemski is the first player in modern college basketball history to average at least 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while making more than 43% of his 3-pointers.

#21, Ben Sheppard - Brooklyn Nets via Suns

Ben Sheppard would be a good addition to the Brooklyn Nets with his ability to put pressure on the opposing defense. He is a versatile offensive player.

#22, Leonard Miller - Brooklyn Nets

Leonard Miller tested the draft last year but is a much better prospect this time around with an improved skill set. He has superior ball-handling skills and can finish at the rim.

#23, Kris Murray - Portland Trail Blazers via NY Knicks

Kris Murray has great off-ball skills and good shooting ability. He can also make an impact on defense with his versatility.

#24, Noah Clowney - Sacramento Kings

Noah Clowney has the size to himself but could struggle against the other bigs in the league. He will need some time to develop. He is able to guard at the perimeter and block shots inside as well.

#25, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had some decent workouts. At age 22, he can potentially offer better intangibles than many other draft prospects.

#26, Jett Howard - Indiana Pacers

Jett Howard can score well off the ball, but he lacks in playmaking and defense, which has made his draft prospects fall over time.

#27, Jordan Walsh - Charlotte Hornets

Jordan Walsh is a great defender who will make hustle plays and energize the team. He is a great addition to any rotation.

#28, Dariq Whitehead - Utah Jazz

If it wasn't for his injury, Dariq Whitehead would be far higher up. Whitehead was the No. 2 overall recruit on the ESPN 100 in the 2022-23 campaign. He shot 42.9% from deep and is a defensive presence.

#29, Rayan Rupert - Indiana Pacers

Rayan Rupert has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and good shooting potential.

#30, Maxwell Lewis - LA Clippers

Maxwell Lewis has the body of an NBA player but lacks the defense. He is a versatile shooter who can have flashy plays.

2023 NBA Draft projections: Round 2

#31, Brice Sensabaugh - Detroit Pistons

#32, James Nnaji - Indiana Pacers via Rockets

#33, Colby Jones - San Antonio Spurs

#34, Amari Bailey (Charlotte Hornets

#35, Andre Jackson Jr. - Boston Celtics via Blazers

#36, Tristan Vukčević - Orlando Magic

#37, Julian Phillips - Oklahoma City Thunder via Wizards

#38, Trayce Jackson-Davis - Sacramento Kings via Pacers

#39, Julian Strawther - Charlotte Hornets via Jazz

#40, Gregory “GG” Jackson II - Denver Nuggets via Mavericks

#41, Seth Lundy - Charlotte Hornets via Thunder

#42, Marcus Sasser - Washington Wizards via Bulls

#43, Kobe Brown - Portland Trail Blazers via Hawks

#44, Sidy Cissoko - San Antonio Spurs

#45, Jalen Pickett - Memphis Grizzlies

#46, Keyontae Johnson - Atlanta Hawks via Pelicans

#47, Terquavion Smith - Los Angeles Lakers

#48, Jalen Wilson - Los Angeles Clippers

#49, Toumani Camara - Cleveland Cavaliers via Warriors

#50, Chris Livingston - Oklahoma City Thunder via Heat

#51, Emoni Bates - Brooklyn Nets

#52, Mouhamed Gueye - Phoenix Suns

#53, Ricky Council IV - Minnesota Timberwolves via Knicks

#54, Tosan Evbuomwan - Sacramento Kings

#55, Jordan Miller - Indiana Pacers via Cavaliers

#56, Jaylen Clark - Memphis Grizzlies

#57, Forfeited - Chicago Bulls via Nuggets

#58, Forfeited - Philadelphia 76ers

#59, Sir’Jabari Rice - Washington Wizards via Celtics

#60, Oscar Tshiebwe - Milwaukee Bucks

