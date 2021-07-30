NBA Draft Results 2021: Who did the New York Knicks pick? Here's the full list of selections

The New York Knicks had multiple picks from the first and second rounds of the 2021 NBA Draft, but traded a few of them away to teams like the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers on Thursday night.

Unable to move up in the draft, the New York Knicks selected three players in the first round, but two of those picks are headed elsewhere.

The Knicks had the No. 19 pick and selected forward Kai Jones from Texas, but they made this pick for Charlotte in exchange for a protected 2022 first-rounder. The trade will not be made official until the draft’s conclusion.

Guard Keon Johnson from Tennessee was taken by New York, but he will go to the Clippers in exchange for the No. 25 pick and a 2024 second-rounder.

#Pick No. 25: G Quentin Grimes (Houston)

Finally, the New York Knicks made a selection for themselves, taking 6-foot-5 guard Quentin Grimes from the University of Houston. In his third and final season in college, Grimes averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while making 40.3 percent from 3-point territory.

The 21-year old was a key player in Houston making it to the NCAA Final Four and earned AP Third-Team All-America honors and AAC Co-Player of the Year in his junior season. He’s a two-way guard who could be one of the most underrated players in the draft.

NBA Draft Results 2021: The New York Knicks’ second-round picks

In the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks had the 32nd pick but they traded this away for two lower second round picks, Nos. 34 and 36 from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#2 Pick No. 34: Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania)

The 6-foot-4 Rokas Jokubaitis is a point guard from Lithuania. Jokubaitis is a stash pick by the New York Knicks as he is signed with FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague on a four-year deal.

#3 Pick No. 36: Miles McBride (West Virginia)

Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers controls the ball against Alan Griffin #0.

The New York Knicks took West Virginia point guard Miles McBride with the 36th pick from OKC. A tough defensive guard, McBride was Second Team All-Big 12 in his sophomore season averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and shot 41.4 percent from downtown.

#4 Pick No. 58: Jericho Sims (Texas)

Jericho Sims played four seasons for the Texas Longhorns. He’s 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds with a 44.5-inch vertical leap. He’s an excellent defender and the New York Knicks will have another big man who can protect the paint. He could be one of the backups behind All-Star forward Julius Randle.

Sims averaged 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in his final collegiate season.

