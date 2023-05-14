NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2023 start date, schedule, where to watch, venue and more

The Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 will be played between the Miami Heat and either the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics and 76ers will play Game 7 on Sunday, and the winner will advance to face Miami.

The NBA has already released a schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals. The first game of the series will be played on Wednesday, giving the winner of Game 7 three days of rest.

Both the Celtics and Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The Celtics ended up advancing to the NBA Finals, but couldn't beat the Golden State Warriors to win it all.

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals could feature a rematch from the last year

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics had a long and exciting series last year that went to seven games. Jimmy Butler had a chance to win Game 7 for Miami, but he came up short on his game-winning three-point attempt with 16 seconds left in the game.

The Celtics will play Game 7 in front of their home crowd on Sunday and are favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers. If they win their next game, they'll advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for a rematch with Miami.

Boston will have to beat Philadelphia to advance to the conference finals (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA has released the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 schedule. Every game will be broadcast on TNT, but basketball fans will also be able to watch it on the NBA League Pass.

Here is a full schedule for the East Finals:

Game 1 : Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Wed., May 17 | 8:30 ET

: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Wed., May 17 | 8:30 ET Game 2 : Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Fri., May 19 | 8:30 ET

: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Fri., May 19 | 8:30 ET Game 3 : Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Sun., May 21 | 8:30 ET

: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Sun., May 21 | 8:30 ET Game 4 : Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Tue., May 23 | 8:30 ET

: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Tue., May 23 | 8:30 ET *Game 5 : Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Thu., May 25 | 8:30 ET

: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Thu., May 25 | 8:30 ET * Game 6 : Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Sat., May 27 | 8:30 ET

: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat | Sat., May 27 | 8:30 ET *Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers | Mon., May 29 | 8:30 ET

It's important to add that the winner of the Celtics-76ers series will have a homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals. This means that the first two games, as well as Games 5 and 7, will be played either at TD Garden or Wells Fargo Center.

Up to three games of the upcoming series will be played at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat have played five games at home this postseason and won all of them.

