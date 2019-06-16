NBA Eastern Conference: Most important need for each Atlantic Division team heading into the NBA Draft

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

With the 2018/19 NBA season officially coming to an end, the focus of all the teams will turn to free agency and the upcoming NBA Draft.

While the Toronto Raptors emerged as champions for the first time in franchise history, the rest of the Eastern Conference, in LeBron James' absence, finally managed to step up and showcase the talent existing within its ranks.

The Atlantic Division, in particular, was chock full of talent, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving putting on a show week in week out.

That said, with teams now looking to restructure their respective rosters in the offseason, we take a look at what areas they need to address:

Philadelphia 76ers (Picks 24, 33, 34, 44 and 54)

Needs: Shooters

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended in heartbreaking fashion as they bowed out in the Eastern Conference semifinals, falling prey to Kawhi Leonard's genius on the court.

The offseason now promises to be a huge one for the 76ers as they look to continue developing into a force to be reckoned with.

While they have a solid core in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future, a chunk of their roster is entering free agency.

JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are all free agents in the summer and it remains to be seen if Philly can keep them all.

Their most pressing concern at the moment is the lack of perimeter shooting. They need not just shooters, but also players who can create their own shot and move the ball. They are expected to be severely limited in the draft, possessing only the 24, 33, 34, 44 and 54 overall picks.

Ideal targets in the draft would include Romeo Langford, Kevin Porter, Ty Jerome and Cameron Johnson.

Johnson is a knockdown shooter and averaged close to 17 points per game on 45.7% shooting from downtown. He would fit in perfectly at Philadelphia, although he is expected to be a top-20 pick.

Virginia's Ty Jerome is a more realistic option. Jerome averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 assists per game this past season.

