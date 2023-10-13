NBA Fantasy Basketball Draft: Latest rankings and sleepers explored

October is the time that most NBA Fantasy Basketball team owners get to draft their players and the ones who prepare well usually take the victory after the season is over.

Whether it is H2H or Roto, there are a few players that you may want to target to help your team get above others. We now explore the latest rankings of a few players and some sleepers that you can get when your draft day comes.

Identifying your NBA Fantasy Basketball movers and sleepers

Every year, Yahoo! Fantasy ranks players according to their contributions and potential from last season. But with some latest developments, rotation changes, and other situational occurrences, some players may move up or down from what they contributed in the past.

Knowing where the player is ranked and when to get them is very critical as most NBA Fantasy Basketball team owners see the draft as a huge factor in winning their respective leagues.

James Harden

Over the past years, many NBA Fantasy Basketball team owners have loved to draft James Harden as their best player on the team because of his all-around contributions. However, with his current situation with the Philadelphia 76ers, his production value is very much in question.

The good sign is that he is set to practice with the Philadelphia 76ers but has not played a single game during the pre-season. If you manage to see him still sitting there in the third or fourth round, he is going to be a good pick.

Ja Morant

Another interesting case in the upcoming NBA Fantasy Basketball season is Ja Morant because of his 25-game suspension. While Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose will try to hold the fort until Morant returns, you might want to rethink if you still want to wait until around Christmas before you can play him.

Nonetheless, he will be a great pick if you manage to snag him around the 6th round but make sure you hit all your target players in the first five. He can make or break your team when he returns from the suspension.

Ben Simmons

In some of my recent drafts, NBA Fantasy Basketball team owners have Ben Simmons getting off at the final three rounds of a 12-team, 9-cat league. But there are signs that the old version of Simmons is back to creating near triple-double numbers again from the way his teammates talk about him.

Consider getting him in the 11th or 12th round when he is still around and you might want to keep him on the bench and wait until he returns to good shape.

Cade Cunningham

Voted as one of the players that NBA GMs predict to break out, the former 1st overall pick has yet to make his dent in the league. The roster around Cade Cunningham is much better as Troy Weaver surrounds him with shooters such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris, and Joe Harris. The team also gave Cunningham some lob threats in Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman, and Jalen Duren.

He is still a risk since we still don't know what he can do but we might be revisiting this and say that Cunningham is a good pick in the second round when he tallies 22-7-7 numbers.