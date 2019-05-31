NBA Finals 2019: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1 MVP

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 31 May 2019, 10:13 IST

Let the games begin!

The NBA Finals are finally here! After roughly five days without basketball, the NBA Finals are underway.

The Finals are between the two best teams of the 2018-19 season. Both teams fought their way to this point and made it to the biggest stage in basketball. The NBA Finals features the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors have the chance to make history. In their first ever Finals appearance, Toronto can dethrone the Warriors and win their first championship.

They reached this point after beating the first seed Milwaukee Bucks in a six game series. The Raptors face a team that is no stranger to the Finals.

They face the Warriors, who are the defending champions of the league. The Raptors are in for a challenge but have what it takes to defeat their opponent.

In Game 1, the Raptors gained a 1-0 lead over the Warriors. They beat the Warriors 118-109. The Raptors took advantage of their home floor and won a much needed game.

The Raptors had solid performances from several players but their leading scorer played a huge part in their win. The MVP of Game 1 is Pascal Siakam.

Game 1 MVP: Pascal Siakam

The 25-year old forward had 32 points and shot exceptionally well from the field

Stat line: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks on 14-of-17 (82.4%) shooting from the field.

Siakam had a spectacular game in the first Finals game of his young career. The 25-year old forward had 32 points and shot exceptionally well from the field. He shot 82.4 percent from the field. He also was effective in other areas.

He grabbed eight rebounds and had two blocks. Siakam stepped up for his team as their star player Kawhi Leonard struggled. Leonard had 23 points but shot 5-of-14 from the field. Siakam stepped up and ultimately won the game for the Raptors.

Siakam's 32 points was a playoff career-high and his second 30 point playoff game of his career. He scored 30 points against the Orlando Magic in Game 3 of their first round series. Siakam showed why he is a candidate for Most Improved Player.

His third quarter was key in the Raptors' win. In the third quarter, Siakam scored 14 points and made 11 consecutive field goals. His quarter made a statement and increased the Raptors lead. In other words, Siakam's performance was crucial.

The Finals continue of Sunday. The Raptors host the Warriors for another game before the series heads to Oakland. The Raptors have a 1-0 lead over the Warriors but another great game from Siakam could give them the 2-0 lead they desire. On to the next game!