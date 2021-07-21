NBA Finals History: 5 teams that overcame a 0-2 deficit to win the championship

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals after storming back from a 0-2 deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns in six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had an impressive performance in the close-out game, putting up 50 points and earning the NBA Finals MVP award.

Moreover, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday provided key plays in offense and defense, while PJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton contributed handsomely in only the second NBA championship win for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The job is DONE. pic.twitter.com/jvFMryKrnb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

The team faced much adversity throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs, especially during the second round against the mighty Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and later with Antetokounpo's knee injury in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the Finals series, the Milwaukee Bucks won four consecutive games after being down 0-2 following the first two clashes in Phoenix, sealing the title at home with a 105-98 win. In the process, Mike Budenholzer's team became only the fifth to recover from a 0-2 deficit to win the NBA Finals.

On that note, here's a look at the five teams who have recovered from 0-2 deficits to win the Championship, starting with the most recent team.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks - 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks produced emphatic performances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The narrative around the Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks was that they do not perform during the postseason, especially Antetokounpo, but that was laid to rest this year. The 'Greek Freak' put up a stunning performance to take the Finals MVP award to virtually complete his stellar resume.

"There was a job that had to be finished...This is my city. They trust me. They believe in me. They believe in us." @MotorolaUS | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/joAsLKqgO7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

However, the journey was not easy as the Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against the Brooklyn Nets before winning the series in seven games. Also, in the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns got off to a hot start and took the first two games at home.

When many were even predicting a sweep, the Milwaukee Bucks kept their poise and won four consecutive games to become the fifth team in NBA history to win the NBA Finals after losing the first two games. Interestingly, the Bucks are only the third team to do so by winning four straight matches.

In the process, the Bucks won their second NBA Championship and their first in 50 years.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James (#23) of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the 2016 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The 2016 NBA Finals might be one of the most exciting and dramatic ever in NBA history. The series finds a mention here because the Cleveland Cavaliers took the Larry O'Brien trophy after losing the first two games.

Of course, that series is mostly remembered for LeBron James and the Cavs recovering from a 3-1 deficit to beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in an epic Game 7. That was impressive, as Tyronn Lue's team lost the first two games by double digits.

After the Cavs took Game 3 at home, they suffered another blow to their chances as Stephen Curry and company won Game 4. However, James and Kyrie Irving both scored 41 points in Game 5, and 'The King' repeated the feat in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Oakland.

On the road, the Cavs won the series with clutch plays from James and Irving to stun the Warriors and seal the most epic comeback in NBA Finals history. In the process, James earned his third NBA championship and the third NBA Finals MVP award of his glorious career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav