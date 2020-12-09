NBA Free Agency 2020: 4 teams with cap space left ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

The NBA offseason is about to conclude and teams are preparing for the start of the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin on the 22nd of December. Most franchises have made significant moves in NBA Free Agency and the shape of the league looks very different from last season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 4 teams with cap space left

A major news update early in this offseason was that the cap space wouldn't increase. This marked the end of a trend which saw cap space routinely increase every year. However, the lack of fans in the arena has cost NBA teams around 40% of their revenue. As a result, teams were forced to make sacrifices in their roster-building process. Teams also struggled to maintain their cap space, applied for numerous exceptions and waived players specifically to increase the amount of money at their disposal.

With the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin, let's take a look at 4 teams who still have cap space left.

#1 New York Knicks - $18.5 million

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks had a mediocre offseason. They acquired Austin Rivers, Alec Burks, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist among others, and drafted Obi Toppin with the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. With no major signings and trades in NBA Free Agency, the team will probably enter the 2020-21 season with $18.5 million of remaining cap space.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder - $15.5 million

Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder was bound to be on this list, as the team was inactive in NBA Free Agency acquisitions and are now left with an incomplete roster. The team traded their notable stars for draft picks and is now just a shell of the team that made the playoffs last season. The front office has gone all-out in their decision to rebuild, which leaves the team with $15.5 million in cap space.

Teams with the most future net draft picks (first and second-round picks incoming minus first and second-round picks outgoing) over the next five years:



1. OKC Thunder: 22 total picks

2. New York Knicks: 16 total picks

3. New Orleans Pelicans: 15 totals picks — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 25, 2020

#3 Charlotte Hornets - $5.4 million

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are infamous for their struggles. The franchise has had only 7 All-Stars in their franchise history and does not have a single All-Star on their roster currently. The only notable name on the team is the recently acquired Gordon Hayward, who left the Boston Celtics in NBA Free Agency. Naturally, without many large contracts, the team is left with $5.4 million in cap space.

#4 Sacramento Kings - $2.7 million

Sacramento Kings

To be fair, the Sacramento Kings are over the cap space by around $400k. Nonetheless, due to their non-guaranteed contracts and team options, the Kings have a potential free cap space of about $2.7 million. They gave De'Aaron Fox a max extension and let Bogdan Bogdanovic move to the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Free Agency for free. They also signed Hassan Whiteside on a minimum deal in NBA Free Agency.

