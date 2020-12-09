Which team did Michael Jordan play for during his legendary NBA streak? 

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular basketball players in NBA history. During his 15-year professional career, he played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, recording and breaking several records along the way.

Jordan was drafted third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Bulls. After a stellar rookie season in which he averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, he was named the 1984-85 Rookie of the Year.

The 1990s saw Michael Jordan collect six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls

After capturing the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, multiple scoring and steals titles, several All-Star and All-NBA selections, Jordan’s accomplishments seemed hollow without a championship ring.

Michael Jordan played point guard for 24 GMS in 1989



AVG 30 PTS, 10.7 ASTS, 9.2 REBS

Triple-double in 10 of 11 games

40/11/7 in the missed triple-double

Career-high 17 ASTS with 34 PTS



That all changed in 1991 when the Bulls began to win championships in succession, a feat that was rarely seen in NBA history.

Michael Jordan won six titles in eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls, including three straight from 1991 to 1993. The Bulls won another three consecutive titles from 1996 to 1998. Along the way, Jordan captured an NBA Finals MVP each time the Bulls won a title.

He retired briefly from the beginning of the 1993-94 season through most of the 1994-95 season.

Jordan came back from retirement in March 1995 after a brief stint as a minor league baseball player. Despite his return to the lineup, the Bulls lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Orlando Magic.

Michael Jordan with his Chicago Bulls teammates.

A year later, with the benefit of a full training camp and a rigorous offseason regimen, Michael Jordan and the Bulls captured the 1995-96 NBA championship.

They staked their claim to basketball immortality by winning the next two titles, earning the distinction of being the only team in league annals to win two sets of three consecutive championships.

Jordan capped off their sixth championship with a game-winning 17-foot jumper in Game 6 of the Finals.

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls team never lost in the Finals whenever they played in the championship round. Jordan has an unblemished 6-0 Finals record that most pundits consider to be his strongest argument for the unofficial title of “the greatest of all time.”

Jordan retired in 1999 but returned once again to play during the 2001-02 to 2002-03 seasons as a member of the Washington Wizards. His final retirement came in 2003.

Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for his career. He was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.